NORTH BEND — Nobody has to tell the North Bend Bulldogs about the importance of Friday night’s football contest at Ridgeview.
Still trying to recover from its league-opening loss to Thurston, the Bulldogs are faced with perhaps its largest challenge of their first foray into the Class 5A ranks: a trip across the mountains to the high desert, where the Ravens await still without a league blemish.
“We know it’s a big game,” junior defensive back Luke Oman said. “And we know we got a lot to do. And we got to know they’re a good team. We got to come in hard. Can’t go in soft with a long trip. That can’t be our excuse.”
The implications of the football game are large, though North Bend isn’t trying to think about it. That’s easier said than done, though, as the Bulldogs’ playoff lives are potentially at stake.
Currently, North Bend sits in third place with a 2-1 record in the 5A Special District 2 North Division behind the still-undefeated Ridgeview and Thurston squads. With a loss already to the latter, North Bend likely couldn’t recover from a loss to Ridgeview, forcing them into a crossover playoff with the No. 3 team from the South for the last of District 2's spot in the Class 5A playoffs.
The current No. 3 in the south is South Eugene, which North Bend has already beaten. But that’s a scenario North Bend wants to avoid, and that makes Friday’s matchup a must-win for all intents and purposes.
“I kinda feels like it,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “It really does, especially with that first loss to Thurston and the way this all works out. You don’t get too many chances after that. Five out of 12 teams get a chance to go and we want to be one of those five.”
In some ways, North Bend will be at a disadvantage.
It’s a six-hour bus ride from the South Coast to the center of the state. That trip won’t be made in one leap, though, as North Bend will stop in Cottage Grove for a walkthrough, then will arrive in Redmond for lunch with some time to walk around before the pushed-back 7:30 p.m. start.
This is new for North Bend, which is more acclimated to trips to Florence or Winston or even Brookings¬Harbor.
“Be ready to battle with adversity,” senior offensive lineman Jacob Ferenczi said. “Coach Prince always preaches it. Adversity’s gonna happen. You’re gonna have to battle with it. That’s kinda on everyone’s minds. A lot of stuff can happen. They have a grass field. Could be muddy. Could be dusty.”
But it doesn’t end there. Redmond sits just over 3,000 feet above sea level, meaning the air will be thinner than it is here at sea level. Add in the dryness and the climate will be different enough that North Bend’s players have to start thinking about proper hydration now.
And they are.
“We already know we got to hydrate throughout the week,” Oman said. “Six-hour bus ride, it’s gonna be tough. But we can’t let that slow us down.”
The Bulldogs, though, can do somethings about the elevation. They can slow down on offense and work the clock, something they already do successfully, to manage breathing and oxygen intake.
“We can manage that by slowing things down,” Prince said. “We can manage the clock and make sure it’s not a sprint for the whole game. I think just the travel is my biggest concern. Getting off the bus ready to play football.”
But once there, the Bulldogs still have to play a football game, and that might play into their hands.
Ridgeview doesn’t do anything too special, just an I-formation base offense with a big, physical offensive line and big, physical running backs.
And the Ravens have had some success moving the ball, especially in recent weeks.
After a slow start to the season, Ridgeview has won its last three games with productive offensive performances in each. The Ravens had averaged nearly 49 points per game in the three wins, but just 28 points per game in their losses.
Meanwhile, North Bend’s offense has been nearly unstoppable in recent weeks, rushing for 1,107 yards in its last two games alone. Divenson Willis has 352 yards in his last two games and Jake Posey has 270 yards and is averaging nearly 20 yards per carry. Willis, Posey and quarterback Coleman Compton have combined for 11 touchdowns in those two games.
“It’s a really great feeling, but you still have things to improve on,” Ferenczi said. “We’re just gonna work from last week, work on making it better and hopefully it transfers to this week.”
Defensively, North Bend will have to be balanced though. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Demars is a consistent, efficient passer who engineered a game-winning drive against cross-town rival Redmond three weeks ago, carving up the Panthers defense while leading the Ravens to the one-score win.
While North Bend’s front seven is as good as can be, it puts an emphasis on the secondary to play well, something Prince knows and is preparing for.
“That’s where we got to continue to get better, is that secondary,” Prince said. “Especially with some of the quarterbacks we’re gonna see down the road.”