Three North Bend players were named to the first team on both offense and defense for the Class 5A District 2 North Division for football, in voting by the league’s coaches.
Jacob Hannah (guard and defensive line), Divenson Willis (running back and linebacker) and Coleman Compton (receiver and defensive back) were the only North Bend players on the first team.
Division champion Thurston had nine players on the first team offense and seven on the first team defense and also swept the top honors, with offensive player of the year (quarterback Cade Krist), defensive player of the year (linebacker Santino Stranieri) and coach of the year (Justin Starck).
North Bend’s Cory Livingston was on the second team at both center and defensive line. Also on the second-team offense were quarterback Ian Spalding and receiver Garrison Mateski.
Linebacker Sidon Green and defensive back Bridger Holmes were on the second team defense.
Offensive tackle Kai Reasor, kicker Adam Wood and defensive lineman Anthony Derrick all were honorable mention selections.
Volleyball
North Bend’s Isabelle Peck was the libero of the year and fellow senior Chelsea Howard, North Bend’s top outside hitter, was named to the second team in the Midwestern League.
They were the only two North Bend players honored by the league’s coaches, despite the Bulldogs advancing to the playoffs.
North Eugene outside hitter Alexi Hobie was the player of the year and Thurston’s Heidi Horman was the setter of the year. Crater’s Megan Dunn was coach of the year.
The complete all-league teams for both sports are listed in today’s Scoreboard section.