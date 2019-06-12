North Bend’s baseball and softball teams each had two players named to the first team for the Midwestern League in voting by the league’s coaches.
Shortstop Jayden Frank and outfielder Jake Simmons, both seniors, were named to the first team in baseball.
Catcher Maddie Finnigan and infielder Kaitlyn Randle, both juniors, were named to the first team in softball.
A few of other Bulldogs also were honored.
Pitcher Mane Freeman was named to the second team in baseball. Outfielder Hannah Robison was on the second team and infielder Gwen Hogewoning and outfielder Keira Young were both honorable mention in softball.
Frank also won one of the Gold Glove awards in baseball, with the others going to Thurston catcher Isaiah Burke and first baseman Decker Stedman and North Eugene outfielder Aiden Wallace.
Stedman was the player of the year for baseball, while Churchill’s Beau Burnett was pitcher of the year and Thurston’s Dennis Minium coach of the year.
Thurston had five players on the first team — Stedman, Burke, infielder Jake Riley, outfielder Josh Moser and utility player Cade Christ. Churchill was represented by Burnett, utility player Carson Lydon and designated hitter Richard Estrella.
The others on the first team were pitchers Eli Westrick of Ashland and Kevin Pierson of Willamette, Eagle Point infielder Kolbi Blevins and outfielder Darin Marsh and Ashland outfielder Nate Carter.
In softball, Eagle Point utility player Riley Shopp was the player of the year and Crater’s Hannah Joseph was pitcher of the year. Crater’s Chris Arnold was named coach of the year.
The rest of the first team in softball were Thurston pitcher Harmony Stevens, catcher Samantha Boring, infielder Hope Burke and outfielder Savana Decker; Eagle Point outfielder Areona Conte; Crater infielder Presley Robinson; and Churchill infielder Jaeleen Coddington and outfielder McKenzie Westphal.