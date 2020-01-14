North Bend’s cheer team will host a mini cheer clinic on Saturday.
The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with registration at 9:30 and parent viewing at 12:10 p.m.
The event will be held in the main gym at North Bend High School and is open to all students from pre-K to eighth grade. Participants will learn a cheer, a dance and jumps. They also will give a performance during halftime of the girls game Saturday night between the Bulldogs and Marshfield.
The cost is $10 and shirts will be available for an additional $5.