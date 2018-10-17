North Bend will honor two past standout athletes, a longtime coach and historian, a pioneer coach and teacher and the state champion girls basketball team from 2005 that ushered in a run of state titles for the Bulldogs in its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday night.
The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the high school gym, before the Bulldogs’ homecoming football game against Willamette. A social time will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. in the gym.
The individual inductees include:
Summer Bryant, who was North Bend’s principal as well as a match teacher and coach, from 1920 to 1923. He was a successful coach in three sports. He led the Bulldogs to Coos County football titles in 1920, 1921 and 1922, with a 16-4-1 record, and also helped create the school’s first football field. In basketball, he led the Bulldogs to a 26-12 record in three seasons, including the first team from North Bend to reach the state tournament. His track teams won county titles in 1921 and 1922. Before leaving to teach in Gold Beach, he bought a trophy for the school’s top male athlete. The Bryant Cup is still presented today.
Steve Greif, who graduated in 1972, was a teacher and coach from 1978 to 2010. He was a three-sport athlete in high school and went on to play basketball and baseball at Southwestern Oregon Community College. At one time or other, he was an assistant or varsity coach for basketball, cross country and track and field. His track teams won 14 district titles and had a number of top-10 finishes at state. He also was the Key Club advisor and continues to be a public address announcer for football and basketball games. A historian, he also wrote an elaborate history of North Bend High School. He also has been an active volunteer at the Coos County History Museum for two decades. He and his wife Joan, also a 1972 graduate, have three children who also graduated from North Bend.
Colin Wallace, who graduated in 1996, was a stellar swimmer for the Bulldogs at a time when North Bend competed in the state’s largest classification. He set most of the North Bend school records. He won five individual Midwestern League titles and, as a senior, placed second at the state meet in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. He went on to swim for the University of Wyoming, earning all-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior. He became a CPA partner in Texas. In 2005, he married former Marshfield swimming standout Shannon Hosack and they have twin daughters, born in 2008.
Jennifer Mollier Horning, who earned varsity letters in cross country, swimming and track and field all four years in high school. During her senior year, she led the Bulldogs to their first-ever Midwestern League title in cross country and a top-10 finish at the state meet. In swimming, she earned multiple league titles and five medals from the state meet. The Bulldogs placed in the top eight at state all four years. In track, she was a stellar middle distance runner, and still has a spot on the school’s top-10 board in four different events, including the record-holding 4x400-meter relay. She lives in Eugene, where she volunteers in track meets at the state, college and international levels. She is married to Chris Horning and they have four children.
The 2005 basketball team coached by Mike Forrester won the Class 3A state title and finished with a record of 25-1. When the playoffs started, the Bulldogs used a 35-0 run to beat Wilsonville and advance to the state tournament, where they topped Cascade, Burns (with three future NCAA Division I athletes) and Marist. The Bulldogs were the first North Bend girls team to win a state title in every sport, and started a run of multiple state championships in several different sports. The squad was led by Class 3A player of the year Janee Olds and all-state selection Heidi Davidson and also included Ashley McCrea and Kellie Holmstedt who started all year and Kaila Morris and Alysha Moore, who shared time starting at post. The rest of the squad included Carli Bowman, Brittany Bowden, Ashley Canup, Stephanie McGarity, Cheyanna Ohlrich, Nina Rudd, Sarah Davidson and Danielle Fisher. Nine of the team members went on to be college athletes in various sports.
Forrester said at least 13 of the team members are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony Friday.
Bryant will be represented by his grandson, David Dorsey.
The inductees also will be recognized during halftime of the football game.
The halftime activities also include the coronation of the homecoming king and queen.
This year’s court includes freshmen Elias Strasman and Lupita Trujillo; sophomores Gabriel Foltz and Raven Durden; juniors Spencer Spini and Abigail Kirby; and seniors Ty Hampton, Hunter Bierce, Nathan Monohon, Jake Simmons, Hannah Graber, Ashlee Imhoff, Brooklyn Lyon and Megan Morlan.