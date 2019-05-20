North Bend’s softball team will open the Class 5A playoffs with a game at top-ranked Ridgeview on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs earned the one at-large bid in the playoffs after placing fifth in the Midwestern League and finished the regular season 7-7 in Midwestern League play and 11-12 overall.
Ridgeview is 20-2 overall and was 13-2 in the tough Intermountain Conference, which had four of the top nine teams in the OSAA power rankings. The Ravens finished the regular season on a seven-game win streak, including five shutouts.
North Bend also had a seven-game win streak late in the season, before being swept by Thurston 4-3 and 15-7 in a May 11 doubleheader. North Bend’s final league doubleheader, against Ashland, was canceled due to rain.
Wednesday’s game starts at 4:30 p.m. The winner will play either Eagle Point or Central in the quarterfinals on Friday.
CLASS 2A-1A: Bandon’s softball team opens the playoffs Monday at Santiam.
In the revamped Class 2A-1A playoffs, with 22 teams, the Tigers and Wolverines meet in one of six first-round games. The winner travels to Vernonia in the second round Wednesday.
Bandon finished 8-6 in the Sunset Conference and 13-6 overall. Santiam was second in Class 2A-1A District 2 with a 13-2 league record, both losses coming to Kennedy, and is 18-4 overall. Its preseason included wins over both Reedsport and Coquille, which tied the Tigers for third in the Sunset Conference. Santiam also lost 5-4 to Sunset Conference champion Toledo.
In the Class 2A-1A baseball playoffs, Bandon travels up the coast to Nestucca for a first-round game Monday, with the winner traveling to top-ranked Knappa on Wednesday.
After a slow start to the season, Bandon finished 12-12 overall and 10-4 in the Sunset Conference. Three of the Tigers’ last five losses came by one run to other teams in the playoffs: 2-1 to Toledo, 4-3 to Reedsport, and 2-1 in a nonleague game at North Douglas.
Nestucca is in District 1, which also includes Knappa, and went 10-8 in league play and 13-12 overall in the regular season.
Reedsport is one of the 10 teams with first-round byes in the playoffs and will host the winner of Monday's first-round game between Lost River and Glide in the second round on Wednesday.