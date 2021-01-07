The World
NORTH BEND — The North Bend School District has started a program to provide students in grades 3 through 6 an opportunity to participate in athletic practices with North Bend High School coaches and athletes.
Registration for the Little Bulldog Athletic Club started Monday and by Wednesday, more than 200 students had signed up, athletic director Mike Forrester said.
“We believe that physical activity not only benefits a student’s fitness level, but is also vital in helping students maintain their social and emotional well being,” Forrester said.
The plan is for the program to offer athletic activities Mondays through Thursday, as long as it’s permissible under state health standards in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Mondays, the program will include girls basketball and boys soccer.
On Tuesdays, the sports will be boys basketball and girls soccer.
On Wednesdays, the sports will be volleyball and football and on Thursdays the sports are baseball, softball and cross country.
Ideally, the program would start on Jan. 18 and run through Feb. 26.
After parents sign up their kids, they will be contacted by coaches who will explain the time and location of practices.
“Because of the limitation of numbers allowed in some facilities, we are currently limiting the number of students in each activity,” Forrester said. “At this time, we are asking that you register your child for each activity that they are interested in and once registrations are received we will determine practice times for each grade level.
“We will also provide an overflow option to take additional registrations to accommodate those wishing to participate in an activity that is currently filled.”
There is no cost to participate in the program.
There also will be no games. The program is set up as a chance for students work on basic fundamentals of the games they are participating in.
The school district will provide all equipment for the program, though children are asked to be prepared for physical activity. Proper footwear and shorts or sweatpants would be appropriate for all activities. Outdoor activities also could be cold, so students should be prepared.
The registration deadline is Jan. 10.
For information, contact Mike Forrester by email at mforrester@nbend.k12.or.us or by phone at 541-751-7159.