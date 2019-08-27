North Bend and Marshfield will unveil their fall sports teams Tuesday and Wednesday night.
There is no admission for either event. Meals will be available for purchase.
Meet the Bulldogs starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at North Bend with a meal available for $6 in the Hall of Champions.
The introduction of the teams starts at 6 p.m., including all the fall sports teams and the marching band and cheer team.
Marshfield’s Meet the Pirates Night is Wednesday, starting with a hamburger feed at 5 p.m.
Scrimmages will be held for the various sports, with volleyball teams scrimmaging in the Pirates Palace from 5 to 6 p.m., the junior varsity football teams at 5:10 p.m., girls soccer at 5:35 and boys soccer at 5:55.
The cross country team will do an exhibition at 6:20 p.m., with the cheer and dance teams performing at 6:30 p.m., followed by the band and the introductions of the various teams. The varsity football scrimmage starts at 7:10 p.m.
The sports seasons for most of the teams kick off this week.
North Bend hosts Siuslaw in volleyball Thursday night and Marshfield hosts Coquille, Bandon and Brookings-Harbor in a jamboree starting at 10 a.m. Also, Reedsport hosts South Umpqua and Myrtle Point, Myrtle Point is at Mapleton and Powers participates in the Glendale jamboree.
On Friday, North Bend is at Cottage Grove and Marshfield and Bandon are at Siuslaw for football jamborees. North Bend’s soccer teams are at Phoenix for a jamboree on Friday.