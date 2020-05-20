They never got a chance to compete this spring, but several teams from North Bend and Marshfield high schools were still recognized for their work in the classroom.
Though the spring sports and activities season was canceled along with in-school learning, the Oregon School Activities Association still announced the spring winners for the Academic All-State program this week.
North Bend had a particularly strong showing in Class 5A, with three teams finishing in the top three.
The girls track and field team tied for second with two other schools with a 3.74 team grade point average (Wilsonville had a 3.91 team GA) and the boys track and field team tied for second with three others at 3.57 (Hood River Valley was first at 3.68).
The baseball team finished third at 3.49.
Meanwhile, the girls tennis team was sixth (3.75), the softball team was seventh (3.59). The boys golf team was 10th (3.30), as was the girls golf squad (3.38). The choir was sixth (3.46).
The boys tennis team just missed the top 10, finishing 11th (3.43).
Marshfield was seventh in boys track and field for Class 4A with a 3.42 team GPA and in boys tennis with a 3.43 mark. That sport combined Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A and the Pirates were fifth among Class 4A schools. Marshfield also was sixth for choir (3.15) and seventh for band (3.29).
Marshfield’s boys golf tied for 10th (3.42).
The Pirates finished just outside the top 10 for Class 4A in baseball (3.33) and softball (3.32).
Other Marshfield squads with team GPAs over 3.0 included the girls track and field team (3.41), the girls tennis squad (3.42) and the girls golf team (3.48). Girls golf also included four classifications and when only Class 4A schools were considered, the Pirates were 10th.
Marshfield was one of two Class 4A schools with a speech team with a grade point average over 3.0 at 3.37. The Pirates were 16th out of all schools in the state in that activity.