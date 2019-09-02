North Bend and Marshfield will have a joint booster club meeting Wednesday in advance of Friday’s big Civil War football game.
Since North Bend is hosting the game this year at Vic Adams Field, the North Bend Booster Club also is hosting Wednesday’s joint meeting, at the Hall of Champions on the North Bend campus. The event is open to everyone, not just members of the schools’ respective clubs.
The meeting starts at noon and the coaches and some of the players from each team will be introduced and have a chance to discuss the game. Lunch will be available for $7.
Both clubs regularly meet at noon on Wednesdays, with North Bend’s club at the Hall of Champions and Marshfield’s club at Abby’s Pizza.
Friday’s game, the season opener for both teams, kicks off at 7 p.m.
Prior to the Civil War game in football the schools also will meet in soccer at Marshfield’s Pete Susick Stadium. The Bulldogs and Pirates battle on the pitch at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls).