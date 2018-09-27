For North Bend’s football team, the league opener against Thurston couldn’t have been much worse, with the Colts handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
But at practice Monday, coach Gary Prince was ready with a power-point presentation on how North Bend still has a clear road to the postseason, starting with Friday’s home game against Springfield.
“Our goal is to win out going into the playoffs,” Prince said Wednesday.
North Bend was plagued by turnovers, including four interceptions, against the physical Colts. Thurston also moved the ball with relative ease for much of the game.
“It’s a little humbling,” Prince said. “It requires us as coaches and athletes to refocus our efforts and work hard this week so when we go against Springfield, we are ready to go.”
North Bend was able to run the ball some against Thurston, but not as well as Prince would like, a week after South Eugene stacked the box forcing the Bulldogs to try to throw the ball in their win over the Axe.
“We want to move guys off the line of scrimmage and get our run game going,” Prince said, adding that he also won’t abandon the pass, trying to keep North Bend’s offense balanced and defenses honest.
Receiver Jakob Rudolfs suggested the Bulldogs may have been a little overconfident going in.
“You can’t underestimate any teams in the Midwestern League,” he said. “We might have done that last week. We won’t do that this week.”
Springfield boasts a talented running game and an offense that put up 51 points in a win over North Eugene and 49 a week later in a win over Ashland before back-to-back losses to Eagle Point and Willamette when the Millers gave up an average of 54 points.
North Bend’s players vowed to bounce back as a group as it looks ahead to the final four weeks of league play.
“This team is a family,” Hunter Bierce said. “We all work together.
“This is just a great place to be.”
The team also expects to learn from the loss.
“The last game was a wake-up call for all of us,” Divenson Willis said. “We weren’t ready.
“You can’t have that the rest of the season.”