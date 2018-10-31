NORTH BEND — Kaleb Messner stands on the sideline of the lower field below North Bend Middle School as a stream of North Bend football players walks past. The senior, wearing a black sweatshirt and a sleeve on one knee, gets pats on the shoulders and goes through handshakes, one of which involves a gentle bump of the head, his bare skull against a plastic brown helmet.
The sign of respect is a special one for the North Bend senior. Expecting to be a big part of North Bend’s first trip through the Class 5A ranks, Messner tore his anterior cruciate ligament, along with other less serious knee injuries, on the first play of warm-ups at Meet the Bulldogs in August, ending his final season of football prematurely.
Messner was supposed to play inside linebacker next to Divenson Willis as a well as sharing ball-carrying duties with the burly junior.
But he never got there.
Locked up in a drill with sophomore Liam Buskerud, Messner felt his knee give out and knew while lying on the Vic Adams Field turf that it was bad, but some hope remained.
“It was the weirdest feeling I’ve ever felt in my life,” Messner said. “It was so weird. When I went down I was like, ‘Oh no.’ I knew immediately, like, ‘That can’t be my ACL.’ But then I went off and everybody was like, ‘No, it’s meniscus,’ because I was walking on it, ‘You’ll be fine. You’ll be back in a couple weeks.”
A couple days later he received an MRI and the news was grim. Torn anterior cruciate ligament. Sprained medial collateral ligament and lateral cruciate ligament. Torn meniscus. It required surgery. It ended his season.
“It kinda shocked me at first,” Messner said. “I think it upset my mom more than me. I think it took a while for it to set in. I didn’t feel it a couple hours later when I called Coach.”
North Bend coach Gary Prince went to the hospital hoping to console his senior in person, but was too late because the player already had been discharged. Messner called his coach a bit later and it was an emotional call, to say the least.
“You could feel the pain through the phone,” Prince said. “It was shared pain by both of us.”
While recounting this story at practice on Tuesday, Prince started to well up. Sure, he was disappointed that he didn’t have Messner on the field. Messner was a second-team all-league performer at linebacker as a junior, and was excited to see how he and his team fared against the bigger schools in the Eugene area.
But Prince understood the implications of the injury, and how torn up Messner was about it.
Prince cared more about the person than the player.
“Try to put yourself in that position,” Prince said. “I think it would be tough for anyone. It was tough. It was tough. It was a tough night.”
Months after the injury, with the bulky brace replaced by the slimmer sleeve, Messner is still at every practice, watching, smiling, giving tips and encouragement and whatever else he can.
“Even through the injury, he’s a leader,” Prince said. “Kids, they look up to him. Great character. Kids listen and they want him here with them.”
Before North Bend runs onto the field before games, he leads the team’s chant in the tunnel.
He’s kept himself involved in a situation where it’s easy to lose interest and drift away. Some of that has to do with the expectations North Bend has for injured players, but most of it is Messner himself.
“That’s who Kaleb is. It’s who he’s always been,” Prince said. “We do have kids who put a lot of time in when they’re injured. It’s kind of one of the things we expect here. He just feels better to be here instead of being at home and doing nothing. There’s no way you’re gonna keep a young man like Kaleb Messner from hanging out here with his friends and the coaches.”
“I love being out here and helping guys where I can,” Messner said. “I’m glad I can still go to all the games, but, yeah, it’s obviously hard not playing. I would give anything to be out there playing, but being it is what it is.”