NORTH BEND — The latest class for the North Bend Hall of Fame featured individual and team state champions and the star pitcher on the only baseball team in school history to reach a state championship game. The most interesting may have been someone not recognized for athletics.
The group included two-time wrestling state champion Pat Craig, multi-time state swimming champion Denise Green, pitcher Rocky Murray and the boys cross country team that took back-to-back state titles in 2006 and 2007. It also included David Haasl, who spent his career preaching the values of fault tree analysis, a tool used to analyze safety in systems and products.
Haasl, who died in 2014, was represented by his daughter, Tekla, who said she found a paper by a Boeing employee that described her dad as “the godfather of fault tree analysis.
“He made it his life work to teach fault tree analysis wherever or whenever he could,” she said. "He was committed to safety.”
Haasl, who graduated from North Bend in 1956, taught the tool at numerous universities and worked with a bunch of companies and government agencies, but he never forgot his North Bend roots.
“North Bend was his favorite place and this community was his extended family,” Tekla said. "North Bend is where he always considered home.”
As with all the other inductees, she thanked the hall of fame committee for choosing her father and said the tribute was special.
“He hated recognition,” Tekla said. “He liked to work behind the scenes. But we think this honor is one he would have loved.”
The oldest of the other inductees was Craig, who graduated in 1988. The state champion went on to a career at the University of Oregon that included placing in the Pac-10 conference every year and competing in the NCAA tournament.
Craig went on to be a successful coach in Camas, Wash., and has a son who became a two-time state champion in Washington before moving on to West Point.
“I’m honored to be recognized for this,” said Craig, praising his teachers, coaches and teammates at North Bend.
Murray, who went on to play at Washington State University after leading the Bulldogs to the state championship game as a senior in 1991, also recognized his teammates, listing each of the starters by name and sharing some of their attributes.
“I really think this is a team award,” he said. “It’s more about that 1991 team than any individual person.”
He especially signaled out current North Bend baseball coach Brad Horning, who caught for the Bulldogs.
"Brad caught every pitch that I threw,” Murray said. “Brad was the coach on the field.”
Murray told numerous funny anecdotes about players and coaches and said they inspired him to be a better teacher when he entered that profession.
Murray, who pitched two complete-game shutouts in the playoffs and finished a third in relief, said the Bulldogs should have won the title, and that looking at the plaque, with the big No. 2 for second place, “makes me want to vomit.”
Green, who graduated in 2007, is the latest of North Bend’s many distinguished swimmers to join the hall after a career filled with individual and relay state titles and a share in North Bend’s first team state crown in the sport. She went on to be a successful swimmer for Boise State University.
Green thanked her dad for “always challenging me and never letting me be anything close to mediocre,” her mom for her selfless love and “being the proudest and loudest fan out there,” and to coach Chris Richmond for “literally being a second father for me.”
Tracy Heley, the coach of the champion cross country team, thanked the community for being so supportive of the program, as well as her assistant coaches Steve Greif, who gave the team history lessons on every trip, and Amelia Edd, who was the biggest cheerleader.
The squad both years included Spenser and Sam Lynass, Travis and Trevor Berrian, Steven Garboden, Dan Flora and Zach Reichenberger.
“There are seven athletes being recognized today,” Heley said. “There were 40 on the team and each of them mattered. We wouldn’t have been able to achieve our goals without them.”
While all the rest of the team contributed to the practice culture and competition, Heley also noted that none of the seven members on the state team were individual champions (Spenser Lynass, Trevor Berrian and Garboden finished second through fourth the second year).
“They had to choose, ‘I’m not just running for myself, I’m running for my teammates.’”
The Bulldogs also were academic state champions, with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
“I was in awe of them then and I’m in awe of them today in how they have chosen to live their lives,” Heley said. “I think they represent the school well, and wherever they go, they are going to make their community better.”
All the team members but Spenser Lynass were able to come back to North Bend for the celebration.
“Thank you for bringing us together again,” Trevor Berrian said. “Those were such happy times of my life.”
“What we had was truly special,” added Sam Lynass. “Despite our success, I can honestly say the state championships were supplemental to the life lessons we learned.”
This was the 20th class to be inducted to the Hall of Fame.