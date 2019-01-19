COOS BAY — The energy was so palpable in the Pirate Palace it could be plucked like a guitar string.
The basketball was physical and emotional. Two technical fouls were awarded as the tight fourth quarter drew to a close. In a Civil War slugfest, North Bend made just enough shots to hold off the host Marshfield Pirates 46-38 Saturday night.
“Rivalry games are always fun,” Jayden Frank said after scoring a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs. “You never want to lose to your rival. The atmosphere’s amazing. You just come out and get the W, it just gets the whole team fired up.”
North Bend’s trip through the extremely challenging Class 5A Midwestern League is seeming to pay dividends for the Bulldogs.
North Bend was tough and physical on Saturday, playing tough interior defense against strong Marshfield post Cory Stover and aggressive perimeter defense against guards Jordy Miles and Mason Ainsworth.
It was North Bend’s plan to clamp down around Stover at the post and force others to beat the Bulldogs. Early on, the strategy had mixed results. Stover had just two first-half points on 1-of-5 shooting, but Mason Ainsworth got hot in the first quarter, making his first four shots with two 3-pointers for 12 points.
“We wanted to have someone on the top and backside coming (against Stover) and try to make him get rid of the ball or make a tough shot,” Frank said. “He’s a good player, a tough player to stop. We did as much as we could to hold him down.”
“Mason did a good job,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “I was impressed with him, his composure.”
Meanwhile, it was the Pirates’ strategy to contain Frank, the Bulldogs' stellar guard, denying the senior when he was off the ball and sending periodic double teams his way.
It didn’t stop Frank from scoring a game-high 18 points with a two-handed dunk of a steal in the third quarter where North Bend turned a two-point halftime lead into a 10-point advantage after the penultimate period.
“Offensively I thought some other guys stepped up,” Bulldogs coach Bill Callaway said. “They weren’t afraid to drive a little bit.”
Things got tight in the fourth quarter, creating the buzzing atmosphere in the well-stocked building.
Marshfield started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run, getting points from Dom Montiel, Grant Woolsey and an and-one from Stover that got the Marshfield crowd back in it.
Marshfield used the run to cut North Bend’s lead down to two at 39-37 with 3:12 remaining, but freshman Maddux Mateski hit a 3-pointer from the corner right in front of his bench and student section with 2:45 left that pushed North Bend’s lead back to five and Marshfield never got closer.
The corner 3 from the freshman was part of the deciding factor in North Bend’s win on Saturday. Garrison Mateski hit 3-pointers in both halves. Jake Simmons hit two third-quarter 3s. Brady Messner hit a trey in the second quarter.
Marshfield largely succeeded in making others beat it. Those Bulldogs, though, made important shots.
“They had some role players step up and hit shots that kinda hurt,” Miles said. “But I thought we did a pretty good job on Jayden.”
The loss doesn’t necessarily hurt the Pirates, but snaps their nine-game winning streak. The Bulldogs also limited the Pirates to the fewest points they scored since their last loss, a 64-33 outing against Dimond, Alaska, last month.
“I think coaching-wise we’ve gotta get ‘em to execute things a little bit better and not look for the first shot,” Miles said. “And just be a lot more patient on the offensive end.”
North Bend is hoping Saturday’s win gets some wind in its sails with a difficult stretch run through the aforementioned Midwestern League.
“We know we have to toughen up a little bit to compete in that league,” Callaway said. “I think it showed a little bit tonight.”
North Bend visits first-place Churchill on Friday at 6:45 p.m. Marshfield hosts Elmira on Friday at 5:45 p.m.