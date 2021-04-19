North Bend’s girls tennis team picked up its second win of the young season Thursday, beating Churchill 7-1. The Bulldogs also topped St. Mary’s of Medford on Saturday 6-2.
The Bulldogs won three of the four singles matches and swept the doubles matches against Churchill.
North Bend’s first two wins went to three sets, with Maja Hartmann overcoming a first-set loss to take the No. 1 singles match and Molly Richcreek winning the second set.
Haley Reeves also won for North Bend at No. 3 singles.
All of the doubles matches went to North Bend in straight sets.
Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson teamed for the win at No. 1 doubles and the pairs of Chelsea Gould and Madeline Groth, Emily West and Madison West, and Chloe Moore and Trinity Barker also won.
Against St. Mary’s, Hartmann and Reeves won their singles matches and the Bulldogs swept the doubles matches with the same pairings as against Churchill.
North Bend 7, Churchill 1
Singles: Maja Hartmann, NB, d. Kazuki Tanaka, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; Molly Richcreek, NB, d. Haily Villa Guillen, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9; Haley Reeves, NB, d. Allie Penfold, 6-3, 6-2; Sarah Detels, Chu, d. Fernanda Gonzalez, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson, NB, d. Sophia Donovan and Elise Gray, 6-4, 6-2; Chelsea Gould and Madeline Groth, NB, d. Jessica Allbritton and Nicolette Baker, 6-1, 6-4; Emily West and Madison West, NB, d. Lauren Meter and Maya Leider, 6-2, 6-0; Chloe Moore and Trinity Barker, NB, d. Maritza Orduno and Cynthia Barbosa, 6-0, 6-0.
North Bend 6, St. Mary’s 2
Singles: Maja Hartmann, NB, d. Hannah Poisson, 6-2, 6-1; Pratheeka Weerakoon, SM, d. Molly Richcreek, 6-2, 6-2; Haley Reeves, NB, d. Sofia Castillo, 6-4, 6-4; Annabelle Mayerle, SM, d. Heidi Quiroz-Garcia, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson, NB, d. Hannah Poisson and Pratheeka Weerakoon, 6-1, 6-7 (1-6), 1-0; Chelsea Gould and Madeline Groth, NB, d. Vanessa Fuentes and Ella Weston, 7-5, 6-0; Emily West and Madison West, NB, d. Morgan Lopiano and Liliana Castillo, 7-5, 6-0; Trinity Parker and Chloe Moore, NB, d. Dalia Ibarra and Annabelle Mayerle, 7-5, 6-2.
BOYS
BULLDOGS, CRUSADERS TIE: North Bend and St. Mary’s each won three matches Saturday in North Bend.
The Bulldogs got singles wins by Brody Ault and No. 1 and Kaileb Pickett at No. 3.
North Bend’s No. 1 doubles team of Ault and Kade Spini also was victorious.
North Bend 3, St. Mary’s 3
Singles: Brody Ault, NB, d. Brady Reed, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0; Adian Flaherty, SM, d. Kade Spini, 6-1, 6-1; Kaileb Pickett, NB, d. Nathan Lemely, 6-2, 6-0; David Noble, SM, d. Beau Parrott, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Brody Ault and Kade Spini, NB, d. Logan Diaz McNeal and Tom Wang, 8-5; Alex Wilk and Matthew Poisson, SM, d. Kaileb Pickett and Beau Parrott, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.