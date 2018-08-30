NORTH BEND — It took a minute for the North Bend Bulldogs to pull away from the rival Marshfield Pirates on Thursday night in the season’s only Civil War girls soccer match at Vic Adams Field.
After a slow start with lots of shots but no yield, the Bulldogs started to steadily add to their total until leaving the field with a 7-0 win with Haley Edwards and Haley Snelgrove each notching two-goal games, and Charlise Stark, Morgan Bream and Katie Carver adding goals as well.
“I thought we moved the ball around pretty well, just lacking in that final product,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said of the early moments of the match. “Probably a couple open nets and it’s early in the season.”
The Bulldogs’ early lack of scoring was due largely to the end of the process.
The ball movement was active, the passes were accurate, but the shots were inaccurate or rushed or sometimes not taken at all.
North Bend got shots in six of the game’s first nine minutes, but only one was on target and was right to senior Marshfield goalkeeper Sabrina Thurman.
Then in the 10th, the dam started to crack.
Bream sent a sharp pass from the midfield right to Edwards’ feet, and she spun on the ball and sprinted into the box. Thurman stopped the first shot, but it got away from her and right to Edwards, who wouldn’t be denied on the second try.
“We’re not used to the other team having all their players compacting their goal,” Edwards said, “but we worked around it with our passing.”
North Bend was relentless, but Thurman was admirable in net.
She finished with 14 saves, sometimes simply being overwhelmed by the talented Bulldog offense.
In the 29th minute, for example, Megan Proett sent in a corner kick corralled by Snelgrove. She dropped a pass to Stark, who lobbed one over Thurman’s head after the Pirate keeper started to meet the once-charging Snelgrove.
“I was always staying on my toes and trying to shift with the ball and trying to just keep them out,” Thurman said. “We were communicating.”
Snelgrove notched her score in the 34th minute, giving North Bend a 3-0 lead, then picked up an assist on Bream’s goal in the 54th minute.
Stark added an assist on Snelgrove’s second of the day in the 45th minute, and Edwards picked up her second in the 55th. Carver netted hers in the 79th.
“We’re an athletic team and you can do a lot with that,” Hood said. “Still trying to work on some tactics and trying to brush up on some technique. We got a lot of room for growth and really pleased with where we are right now.”
Marshfield visits Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and North Bend hosts Cascade on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.