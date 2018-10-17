The North Bend girls soccer team played Willamette to a 0-0 draw in Eugene on Wednesday, just missing a big Midwestern League victory.
“We hit the post a couple times in the last three minutes,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said.
The Bulldogs showed their potential when they have their full lineup by playing even against a Willamette squad that is ranked fifth in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings for Class 5A.
It was the first time since Sept. 11 that the Bulldogs had their entire midfield of Haley Snelgrove, Morgan Bream, Brooklyn Garrigus and Molly Picatti all together for a match. Both Snelgrove and Bream have missed time with injuries and Bream is still battling a foot injury.
North Bend is 1-4-2 in league play heading into the regular-season finale at Crater on Saturday. Willamette is 4-1-1. The Bulldogs still have a shot at the postseason, but would have to be the top-ranked team that doesn’t qualify automatically for state. The league has six of the top 12 teams in the rankings, with North Bend 12th and Springfield, also currently outside the top four for the league, 10th. The Bulldogs would have to jump over the Millers in the power rankings to advance to the postseason.
North Bend’s boys fell to the Wolverines 3-0 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will try to avoid a winless league season when they go to Crater on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Country Fair Classic: Bandon’s Isaac Cutler finished 22nd to lead the Tigers to an eighth-place finish out of 25 complete boys teams in the big meet at Elmira.
Cutler finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 3 seconds. Teammate Aero Franklin was 62nd in 18:03 and Hunter Angove had a big race, finishing 74th in 18:19. Luke Brown and Charlie Ells finished 87th and 88th, both crossing the line in 18:31.
Gavyn Tatge led North Bend, finishing 48th in 17:47. He was the fourth-best freshman in the race.
South Eugene took the team title with 48 points and Sheldon was second with 53. Sheldon’s Vincent Mestler was the individual winner in 15:42.
In the girls race, also won by South Eugene, Bandon was ninth. Holly Hutton finished 18th in 20:42 and Shannon Smith was 32nd in 21:16.
Celeste Sinko led North Bend, finishing 30th in 20:59. Junction City’s Anika Thompson won in 18:43.
The meet was the final tuneup before the district meets. North Bend hosts the Midwestern League meet at Tugman State Park in Lakeside on Wednesday and Bandon competes at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Rogue River on Thursday.