North Bend’s girls golf team captured its second title of the week Wednesday when the Bulldogs won the Phoenix Invitational at Centennial Golf Club in Medford.
North Bend, which earlier won the Marshfield Invitational at Sandpines, was led Wednesday by Brenna Mault, who shot a 95 to finish second overall.
Giselle Perez Hernandez of Phoenix won medalist honors with a 92.
North Bend’s Abigail Kirby was sixth overall with a 101 and Victoria Slos, who has regularly led the Bulldogs this year, shot a 106. Alexandria Wilson rounded out the team’s scoring with a 113
North Bend’s total of 415 was five shots better than Cascade Christian.
“The girls are playing great,” North Bend coach Riley Grandinetti said.
North Bend is gearing up for the Midwestern League district tournament, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Tokatee Golf Club near McKenzie Bridge. The top two teams will advance to the Class 5A state championships. In addition, the top four individuals not on those two teams will also advance to state.
The Midwestern League boys district tournament also is Monday and Tuesday, where the top team will advance to state and the next three advance to the regional tournament with the second-, third- and fourth-place teams from the Mid-Willamette League. Two additional teams will advance to state from that regional tournament.