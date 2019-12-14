NORTH BEND — Mavrick Macalino’s smile said it all.
The North Bend sophomore joyfully accepted high-fives and hugs right and left after breaking the Bulldogs’ school record in the 100-yard butterfly during the North Bend Invitational on Saturday.
“It feels great that I actually did it,” Macalino said after clocking 52.89 seconds, a personal best by some three seconds in the race.
Marshfield's Zach Randle emerges from a turn Saturday as he competes in the 500-yard freestyle swim during the North Bend Invitational in Nort…
He said it was even more exciting sharing the feeling with his teammates and watching them all do well.
“I’m really proud of everybody,” he said.
The school record was one of the big highlights on a day when North Bend’s girls used their firepower to take the team title and the boys came up just short to Grants Pass.
“I think everybody swam really well,” said North Bend’s Natalie Cheal, who won the 200 individual medley and was second to teammate Bella Jones in the butterfly. “It was crazy, to see everyone drop time and do really well.”
North Bend’s girls won six of the 11 events.
Jones took the 200 freestyle and 2:04.31 and won the butterfly in 1:02.92, with Cheal second and Rebecca Witharm fourth in what was the biggest individual event for the Bulldogs.
Cheal won the individual medley in 2:22.48 and Makenna Roberts won the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.36 and finished second in the 500 freestyle, behind Roseburg’s Bethany Foster.
The Bulldogs also won the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay with the same quartet — Cheal, Roberts, Jones and Witharm.
“From these last two meets, everyone is improving well,” Cheal said.
The Bulldogs scored 327 points, while Roseburg had 298 and Grants Pass 297.
North Bend’s boys got three wins.
Craig Hoefs won his specialty, the 100 breaststroke, in 1:00.95, less than a second off his own school record, and also was second to Roseburg’s Dominic Colvin in the individual medley, with Colvin finishing in 2:04.08 and Hoefs in 2:06.46.
Macalino, Hoefs, Tucker Hood and Adam Wood also won the medley relay for North Bend.
Hood was second in the 500 freestyle, Zachary Holt was second to Hoefs in the breaststroke and Macalino was third in the 50 freestyle.
You have free articles remaining.
The event wins for the boys were mostly split between the Bulldogs, Roseburg and Ashland.
The exception was the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay, where Grants Pass rallied from behind on the anchor leg to edge the Bulldogs, with the Cavemen finishing in 3:29.78 and North Bend’s squad of Wood, Holt, Hoefs and Macalino finishing in 3:30.50.
Jacob Nelson anchored the winning relay for Grants Pass after earlier finishing second with outstanding times in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
In the 50, Roseburg’s Logan Todd finished in 22.49 and Nelson in 22.64. In the 100, it was Ashland’s Chris Frownfelter finishing in 49.85 and Nelson in 49.94.
After that race, he remarked to his coach, “I just can’t catch a break today.”
He came through in the last event, though, to give the Cavemen 327 points, to 319 for North Bend and 304 for Roseburg.
North Bend coach Bruce Rasmussen said he was delighted with the effort of his team during the day.
“I think it was a great meet,” he said. “We got a school record and Craig was within a second in the breaststroke.”
He estimated that most of the team members set personal bests.
Marshfield’s boys and girls both finished fourth, but coach Kathe McNutt said she was happy with the team’s performance.
“I love this meet,” McNutt said, explaining that the Pirates gained from the format with preliminaries in the morning and finals in the afternoon. “It’s good for them.”
Zach Randle was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle for Marshfield’s boys.
Kady Cooley was third in the 500 freestyle and the Pirates were second in the 200 freestyle relay with the group of Cooley, Kally Haynes, Paige Kirchner and Mira Matthews.
Marshfield was competing for the second straight day. The Pirates had beaten Ashland and Crater at Mingus Park on Friday, using their depth to beat the two larger schools.
In that meet, Marcus Kliewer won the 200 freestyle, Randle took the individual medley, Robert Kliewer won the butterfly and backstroke, Aaron Hutchins won the 500 freestyle and breaststroke and the Pirates won the medley and 200 freestyle relays for the boys with the quartet of Hutchins, Randle, Robert Kliewer and Jack Waddington.
For Marshfield’s girls, Cooley won the 200 freestyle and butterfly, Kirchner took the individual medley and the Pirates swept the relays with combinations including Kirchner, Cooley, Matthews, Isabelle Hale, Aina Weaver, Taylor Waddington and Sydney Trendell.
The two days left McNutt excited about her squad.
“I like to see where we’re at,” she said. “We have the next three weeks off and we’re going to work hard. We’re in a good spot.”