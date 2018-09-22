NORTH BEND — Morgan Bream matter-of-factly recounted her last varsity hat trick — a game against Douglas last season, she thinks — but the North Bend junior was happy nonetheless after her first game back from a concussion.
Bream converted on three free kicks and the Bulldogs scored six second-half goals to beat Eagle Point 7-0, earning their first Midwestern League win and matching their largest win of the season on Saturday at Vic Adams Field.
“I think the first half we struggled a bit,” Bream said. “But we definitely came out in the second half ready to go. We settled down a lot and made better passes instead of just getting flustered.”
Bream was fouled while dribbling near the Eagles box and took the free kick from 30 yards out, getting it over the wall and curling it around the near post in the fifth minute for an early lead.
During her absence, North Bend’s offense missed Bream in the midfield, creating chances with dribbles or passes, or winning balls from Eagles attackers or intercepting errant passes.
But it’s Bream’s ability in set pieces where she’s deadly, as proven on Saturday.
“Certainly nice to have Morgan back,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said. “She’s striking the ball really well right now.”
Bream’s first goal seemed to be the first of many, though it wasn't until the second half that the Bulldogs scored again.
After Saturday’s match, Eagle Point has allowed more goals (52) than any high school girls soccer team in Oregon, and North Bend’s offense had numerous chances in the first half, but failed to convert on any of them.
Some were bad luck. A Bream corner to Molly Picatti went off the crossbar and Charlise Stark’s follow was saved by Avery Henson. Bream had a shot go off the near post in the 21st minute, and the Bulldogs missed on crosses and launched off-target shots, finally going into the break up 1-0.
Then, the Bulldogs settled. Bream lined up a free kick from 30 yards out and lofted it over Henson’s head in the 51st minute for a 2-0 lead, then went far corner for the hat trick in the 60th.
North Bend got its whole offense together after that. Well, almost its whole offense.
Haley Edwards notched a goal on a rebound in the 65th minute, Katie Carver powered home a penalty kick after Brooklyn Garrigus was fouled hard in the Eagles box in the 66th. Garrigus finally got a goal after being all over the field after a scramble in the box in the 73rd, then Picatti finished it with a goal from a tough right side angle in the 77th.
“Just keeping our head up and looking for the open pass really makes a big difference,” Bream said. “Especially in the box.”
It was only most of the Bulldog offense because North Bend was down Haley Snelgrove, who was in street clothes after a collision during a match against Junction City earlier in the week.
Garrigus, a freshman, filled in for Snelgrove in the midfield and was dangerous, teaming with Bream to power the North Bend offense in the second half, particularly.
“Be nice to get (Bream) and Snelly back in the game at the same time as our center midfielders that things kind of work around,” Hood said. “But I thought Brooklyn stepped in and did a nice job stepping in the middle for Snelly.”
Hood, though, was focused on Wednesday, when the Bulldogs visit No. 1 North Eugene in the Highlanders’ league home opener — a match that was originally scheduled for Monday.
The Highlanders are yet to allow more than two goals in a game this season and are No. 1 in the OSAA by any measure.
“It’s gonna be a great opportunity for us, right?” Hood said. “It’s certainly a change from the Far West League. And so there’s competition just about every game and we’re really heading into the meat of our schedule.”