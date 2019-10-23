NORTH BEND — The North Bend girls soccer team has developed a motto of sorts, a catch phrase Liz Mahr said describes the squad coming together to play to its full potential.
On Tuesday against visiting Willamette, which entered the night at No. 3 in the Class 5A power rankings, the Bulldogs did just that.
“We all popped off tonight,” freshman goalkeeper Rachael Snyder said.
North Bend played the Wolverines even for 80 minutes, battling Willamette to a 0-0 draw.
Snyder, who moved to goalie for the Bulldogs when Mahr was injured a few weeks back, had her third straight shutout for North Bend, which beat Crater and Thurston its previous two outings.
While the Bulldogs weren’t quite able to hand Willamette its first league loss — the Wolverines are 3-0-3 while North Bend is 3-3-1 — they were happy with their performance.
“It feels really good, coming in as underdogs, keeping a clean sheet,” North Bend’s Brooklyn Garrigus said of the shutout.
“I think we played really good as a team,” added Snyder.
North Bend almost got out with a win, missing a few great chances to score in the final 20 minutes.
Molly Picatti was fouled in the box with just over 17 minutes to go in the match, receiving a penalty kick. But the attempt was blocked by Willamette’s Natalie Willoughby.
And in the final 10 minutes, North Bend missed a couple of other chances, one when Willoughby was out of position and a North Bend shot went just wide and another when Garrigus raced toward the goal and fed the ball to Picatti for a one-on-one opportunity, only to see Willoughby deflect the ball away with her foot.
“We had our chances,” North Bend coach Tony Picatti said.
While Willamette controlled the ball with sharp passing much of the second half, the Wolverines weren’t able to get a clear shot at the goal against North Bend’s defense.
Several times, the Wolverines tried to send long passes to their speedy wings, but North Bend’s defenders were able to run stride-for-stride with the Wolverines or Snyder was able to come out to snag the ball.
“Rachael made a stellar save in the first half,” Tony Picatti said of a diving stop. “Most of the time, she wasn’t threatened.”
Garrigus praised the efforts of Snyder.
“She was amazing,” she said. "It was nice to have her in goal, even though she’s a great player in the field, too.”
For her part, Snyder said she would love to be in the field, but wants to do whatever she can to help the team.
“This is good, especially on senior night to have that good of a game,” she said.
A year ago, North Bend only won one league match, but most of the players are back from that group and Maya Cole was the only senior to be recognized for her last home match Tuesday.
“We had a really young team last year, most of the girls have matured,” Garrigus said.
Tony Picatti praised the work of his team over the season, which now has included playing teams at the time ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 twice. Through it all, North Bend is 7-4-1 overall.
“I don’t think anybody was giving us a chance at the start of the season,” he said. “They are playing great.”
North Bend finishes the regular season Thursday at Churchill, which is 5-1-0 in league play, and likely needs a win over the Lancers to have a chance at reaching the playoffs.
“We need to come out with the same intensity, come hard,” Garrigus said.
In other words, the Bulldogs need to pop off again.