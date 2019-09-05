COOS BAY — If it wasn’t Rachael Snyder scoring, then it was Molly Picatti finding the back of the net for the North Bend girls soccer team on Thursday night.
The North Bend attacking duo opened their scoring accounts in a big way in their season opener as the freshman Snyder recorded four goals in her high school debut and the junior Picatti added a hat trick on the way to an 11-0 road win over Marshfield.
The Bulldogs controlled the game with dominant possession and an offensive attack that churned out 43 shots over the course of 80 minutes. The North Bend defense did not allow a single shot on the night.
“I think our team worked really well together today. I’m really impressed with how we played today,” said Picatti. With the offense humming and the score growing more lopsided by the minute, the mindset for Picatti stayed the same. “Staying super positive, not trying to be too cocky. Just sticking to the game, 0-0 game the whole game.”
While the Bulldogs looked to play as if the game was scoreless, the scoreboard only read 0-0 until the fourth minute when Snyder kicked off the scoring with a shot that sneaked in on the inside post. Four more goals found the back of the net in the half with Picatti netting shots in the 14th and 23rd minute, an own goal in the 31st and Snyder again striking in the 35th.
Despite the scoring surge, first-year North Bend head coach, Tony Picatti, father of Molly, noted that it was not always easy.
“I thought Marshfield did pretty well defensively. Hunkered down, made us move the ball. We couldn’t just walk through them,” said Tony Picatti. “First half was a little challenging to start the game and then once we got rolling, once they saw it open up the field, move the ball around, attack, the gates opened.”
The Bulldogs were again in control of the ball in the second half. Snyder went back to scoring as she snagged a pair of goals in the 58th and 61st minute.
“You have to pretend like you’re going into a fresh start because second halves are where games are lost. You have to go strong,” said Snyder. After Molly Picatti’s goal in the 64th minute, the pair of starters came out of the game for good.
But it didn’t slow down the Bulldogs as sophomore Alissa Richardson, junior Katie Carver and sophomore Charlise Stark all added goals in the final 10 minutes.
With the offense converting their chances, Tony Picatti was pleased with the strength of the team’s midfield. With junior Megan Proett helping guide the group, the midfield was able to stop any possible threat of a Marshfield attack before it reached the back line and redirected the ball forward.
“They hunkered down, they maintained possession. They weren’t playing kickball. Short, nice little passes. We’d go inside out, outside in, it didn’t matter. You just can’t panic. Ball comes in, you’ve got to be ready to move it,” said Tony Picatti.
Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said his team struggled with North Bend's speed.
"I like how they started the second half more aware and with more intensity, but (the Bulldogs) were too much for my girls."
He noted that half of Marshfield's players had never played before this season while the Bulldogs are filled with veterans who have been playing together since their youth soccer days.
"I'm proud of how much my girls fought in tonight's game, even though they're lacking in skills," Figueroa said.
North Bend will take their 1-0 record on the road on Saturday where they will play Cascade. Next week the team stays busy with three games in five days starting at Central (Sept. 10), home against Junction City (Sept. 12) and a league-opener on the road at Ashland (Sept. 14).
With the loss, Marshfield is now 0-3 on the season and still in pursuit of their first goal. The Pirates are back in action at Coquille on Monday (Sept. 9), at home against Phoenix (Sept. 12) before playing against Astoria at Newport High School (Sept. 14).