NORTH BEND — Facing the prospect of visiting Ashland spoiling her senior night Monday, North Bend’s Haley Snelgrove found redemption.
With the Bulldogs clinging to a late 37-36 lead on the Grizzlies, Snelgrove missed a pair of free throws with 19 seconds to go. But as Ashland tried to bring the ball up court for a potential winning shot, Snelgrove stepped in front of a pass and raced to the basket for a clinching layin as the Bulldogs won 39-36.
“(I thought), ‘This was going to be relief for my miss — I’m not going to get yelled at now,” Snelgrove said. “They did a really good job — for us — of telegraphing where they were going to throw it.”
The win was a big one, keeping the Bulldogs alone in fourth place in the Midwestern League entering the final week of the regular season. North Bend improved to 7-7 in league play with games remaining at Springfield on Tuesday and Eagle Point on Friday.
Willamette is just behind the Bulldogs at 6-7, but won’t be favored against Churchill on Tuesday or Crater on Friday. The Wolverines finish their season Monday against Thurston. That means if North Bend can avenge its earlier loss to sixth-place Eagle Point, the Bulldogs most probably would enter the Class 5A playoffs as the league’s No. 4 seed.
That hope played a key role for the Bulldogs on Monday when they finally got to play Ashland after the game had been postponed both Friday and Saturday because of winter conditions that made travel dangerous.
“Everybody was eager to win,” Snelgrove said. “This whole season, we’ve been proving people wrong.
“We want to go the playoffs so bad.”
That helped the Bulldogs stay tough in the closing moments.
“We did a good job wanting to stay in the game,” said Hayden Markel, who joins Snelgrove as the only seniors on the roster.
Both Snelgrove and Markel had big games in their final home contest.
Snelgrove finished with 14 points, and added 14 rebounds on a day when Ashland dominated the boards. Markel added 11 points, seven in the first half.
“We want to go to the playoffs,” Markel said. “We knew we had to step up.”
Snelgrove and Markel combined to score 20 of North Bend’s first 23 points, the exception a 3-pointer by Makoa Matthews that was part of a 13-0 run that took up much of the first quarter and stretched into the second and gave the Bulldogs a nine-point lead before Ashland pulled within five at halftime.
In the third quarter, freshman Adrianna Frank got into the act, draining a trio of 3-pointers as the Bulldogs got as much as 12 points up.
“Adrianna hit those outside shots,” Markel said. “That was a big help.”
But then the Bulldogs went cold.
Ashland scored the final four points of the third quarter and held North Bend scoreless for nearly the first seven minutes of the fourth, closing within two points before Snelgrove hit a pair of free throws with 1:07 to go.
After a rebound basket by Jayd Sollinger pulled the Grizzlies within two points, Snelgrove added another free throw. The Grizzlies scored again, a hoop by Kendyl Abel, with 27 seconds to go, pulling Ashland within a point and setting up the frantic final seconds.
Sollinger scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Ashland, while Nina Munson had eight points and 15 boards. Abel added 13 rebounds (and three blocks) to help the Grizzlies to a 50-27 edge on the boards.
But North Bend held on for the crucial win, only its second in eight league home games.
The good news is North Bend has been good on the road, where a win in either of the final two games would be huge.
“We’re all excited to keep playing,” Snelgrove said.