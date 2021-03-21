North Bend’s girls soccer team bounced back from its first setback of the season by shutting out visiting Cascade Christian 2-0 on Saturday.
Brooklyn Garrigus and Molly Picatti scored the goals for North Bend and Rachael Snyder had the shutout in goal.
The Bulldogs had suffered their first loss earlier in the week to Marist Catholic.
“It was a hard-fought game and we just had a couple of bad bounces,” North Bend coach Tony Picatti said. “That game could have easily gone the other way.”
North Bend is at Willamette on Wednesday.
BOYS
BRUINS SHUT OUT BULLDOGS: Brookings-Harbor beat visiting North Bend for the second time this season, snapping North Bend’s two-game win streak with a 5-0 win Saturday.
North Bend hosted St. Mary’s on Monday (results were not available by press time) and travels to Willamette on Wednesday and Cascade Christian on Saturday.