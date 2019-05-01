BLUE RIVER — North Bend’s girls golf team is headed to the Class 5A state tournament after the Bulldogs finished second in the district tournament at Tokatee Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are in the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
“We talked about going to state since our first meeting in January, so this is a huge accomplishment,” North Bend coach Riley Grandinetti said. “I’m so proud of these girls. They have been dedicated since Day 1.”
Victoria Slos had a two-day total of 188 to lead the Bulldogs, shooting a 99 to go with her first-day 89.
Brenna Mault, meanwhile, had a 95 for a two-day total of 197. Alexandria Wilson improved her score by 10 strokes to 105. North Bend’s fourth girls is Alexandria Wilson.
Crater easily won the team title with its two-day total of 664.
Willamette’s Tannica Porter took medalist honors with a 149, shooting a 76 on Tuesday to follow up on her 73 in the opening round.
The Class 5A girls state tournament is May 13-14 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
North Bend’s boys did not advance to the next round of qualifying, finishing seventh in the team race. But the Bulldogs will be represented at Trysting Tree for the regional tournament next weekend.
North Bend’s Brody Harnden qualified by shooting a career-best round of 84 to finish with a two-day total of 178.
Churchill won the tournament with a two-day total of 686 to earn a spot in the state tournament. Willamette (712), Ashland (723) and Crater (734) advanced to the regional.
The top two teams and top five individuals not on those teams will advance to the state tournament.
North Bend finished with a two-day total of 781, improving by 13 strokes as a team. Zach Holt had an 88, 13 strokes better than Monday, to finish at 189.
Thurston’s Ty Garner took medalist honors with a 143 after shooting a 1-under 71.