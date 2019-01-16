NORTH BEND — It wasn’t a win, but North Bend’s girls basketball team showed great potential in a 50-31 loss to visiting Springfield on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-3 in Midwestern League play, but the game against the unbeaten Millers played out much different than earlier league losses to Churchill and Crater.
“In the first half, if we could have made our free throws or one or two layups, it’s close at halftime,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “I didn’t think it was over at halftime. When we played Churchill and Crater, it was over at halftime.”
Springfield jumped out to a 13-4 lead through one quarter, making three of its first four 3-pointers, but the Bulldogs kept battling.
Makoa Matthews hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and then fed Haley Snelgrove for a fast-break hoop, prompting a quick Springfield timeout. When Snelgrove hit a 3-pointer, North Bend was within 15-12, but Springfield’s Emma McKenney had three of her five 3-pointers before the halftime buzzer and rimmed out a half-court shot at the horn as the Millers built their lead back up to 28-16.
And Springfield put the game out of reach when North Bend only managed a pair of Hayden Markel baskets in the third quarter.
Ultimately, Springfield was a little too good with its half-court defense and a little too efficient on offense for the Bulldogs.
“They’re fundamentally really solid,” Forrester said.
He noted that the Millers bottled up North Bend’s offense with their physical man-to-man defense.
The 3-pointers by Matthews and Snelgrove were North Bend’s only two long-range baskets as the Millers almost constantly had a hand in the face of shooters.
Meanwhile, between McKenney’s outside shooting and the work of 6-foot-2-inch post Kayley Elliott inside, not to mention the distribution of point guard Rebecca Durbin, the Millers were too potent for the Bulldogs to keep up.
“They have girls who shoot really well,” Forrester said. “The inside girl (Elliott), she’s the best post player we’ve played.”
All in all, Forrester was pleased with how his team played, both on offense, when they were patient looking for their shot, and on defense.
Matthews agreed.
“I think we worked really hard and I think we did well,” she said. “They are all around a very good team. I think we competed well.”
Snelgrove led North Bend with nine points and Randee Cunningham added eight, making all three of her shots in the second half. Hayden Markel added six points and Matthews five.
McKenney scored 17 points for the Millers, while Elliott had 10 and Durbin nine (to go with five assists).
Springfield improved to 6-0 in league play, matching Churchill for first place heading into their showdown Friday in Eugene.
North Bend is 4-3 and can hit the midway mark of league play alone in fourth place with a win over visiting Eagle Point (2-4) at home on Friday.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Forrester said. “Our kids are gaining confidence. To me, that’s a huge part of getting better.”
Matthews agreed.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I think we were all a little unsure of how it would work (at the beginning of the season).
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team and how we are working together.”