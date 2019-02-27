NORTH BEND — The North Bend girls basketball team entered the season with few expectations, especially in the eyes of others.
But the Bulldogs finished fourth in the Midwestern League and earned a spot in the Class 5A playoffs. They travel to La Salle Prep on Saturday.
“Considering everyone expected us to be last, we’re head-over-heels happy,” senior Haley Snelgrove said.
The bracket was finalized Wednesday, but North Bend knew after its final loss Friday the Bulldogs would be in the playoffs due to league tiebreakers even though they were destined to end up tied with either Willamette or Thurston for fourth place. As it turned out, they ended up alone in fourth when Willamette and Thurston weren’t able to get their game in this week.
“We were so excited when we found out we were going to be in,” Snelgrove said. “Today at practice, everyone had the best intensity.
“If we can keep it up, it will be a more mental game.”
Snelgrove said that is a key for the Bulldogs, referring to a concept former coach Adam Decker used a lot: the game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent skill.
North Bend coach Mike Forrester said his team’s attitude has been perhaps its best attribute.
“This group of kids is tough,” he said. “They don’t complain. They work hard.
“We’ve beaten some teams that I don’t know if we should beat because we are tougher.”
That’s helped a squad that didn’t do so well in its final year in the Far West League last winter succeed with a bunch of close wins this year.
“I think the expectation form parents and players — we’re going up to the 5A level, we didn’t win last year, we’re not going to win at the 5A level,” Forrerster said.
“When people buy in and believe in themselves, it’s amazing the positives that can come out of it.”
A number of things have been working in the Bulldogs’ favor, including that the only new rotation player is freshman Adrianna Frank and the other players are a year older and more experienced.
Also, the Bulldogs have had great leadership with Snelgrove and fellow senior Hayden Markel, as well as junior Makoa Matthews, a silent leader who spurred her teammates on with her work during the offseason, Forrester said.
Snelgrove has been the player teammates look to for scoring in critical times. And Markel has had a great senior year, starting with volleyball, when she has become a more dynamic athlete, Forrester said.
“She works hard,” he said. “Teammates will play hard because Hayden is out there working her rear end off.”
Markel and Snelgrove are the team’s only seniors.
“Haley and Hayden, I think they can take pride in that they helped turn the culture into a positive,” Forrester said.
The other good thing for the Bulldogs has been the general personality of the squad.
“In my 30 years of coaching, this might be the easiest group of young people I’ve dealt with,” Forrester said. “We’ve had so little drama and the kids genuinely like each other. That has built a good chemistry.”
North Bend has a tall task in La Salle Prep, a squad loaded with speed and talent.
“They are super athletic,” Forrester said, adding that North Bend will put up a good fight. “Nobody can stop us from playing hard but ourselves.”
North Bend is excited to have the opportunity, Snelgrove said, adding that the Bulldogs will focus on limiting turnovers and playing tough defense and keeping that positive attitude.
“Today’s practice was probably the best we’ve had all year,” she said.
Saturday’s game tips off at 3 p.m. The winner faces Putnam or Silverton in the quarterfinals in Corvallis next week.