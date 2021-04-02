North Bend earned a dramatic football win at Lebanon on Friday, getting a 5-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Compton to Bridger Holmes with 28 seconds left for a 40-34 win after the Warriors had erased a 12-point deficit in the final six minutes and taken a two-point lead.
“It was a phenomenal effort on behalf of the kids to persevere,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “It felt great and we are really proud of them.”
North Bend appeared in great shape after Compton scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown with 6:22 to go to give the Bulldogs a 32-20 lead.
But Lebanon got a 17-yard touchdown by Dane Sipos with 4:20 to go and North Bend was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the two-point conversion failed.
That left the Warriors kicking off in North Bend territory and they recovered their onside kick attempt and then went ahead when quarterback Cole Weber hit Waylon Wolfe for an 8-yard touchdown with 2:11 to go and then Brayden Burton bulled across the line for the two-point conversion.
The Bulldogs didn’t panic, though.
Compton ran for a first down and then hit Holmes for two first-down conversions.
A pass interference penalty helped the Bulldogs and Coleman had another first-down run followed by back-to-back completions to Posey, the second putting the Bulldogs at Lebanon’s 5 and setting up the scoring pass to Holmes in the corner of the end zone.
“The kids kept their heads up,” Prince said. “It was a great drive.”
Compton hit Liam Buskerud with the conversion pass to complete the scoring and Holmes had an interception on the final play to secure the win.
It was North Bend’s third pick of the game, to go with interceptions by Kavan Robinson and Compton in the first half, the latter setting up a 45-yard touchdown pass to Holmes that gave the Bulldogs a 20-8 halftime lead.
Compton and Sidon Green had touchdown runs for North Bend in the first half and Compton also had a touchdown pass to Holmes in the third quarter.
North Bend improved to 3-2 and bounced back from last week’s loss to rival Marshfield. The Bulldogs finish the season at home against Class 6A Grants Pass this coming Friday.
North Bend 40, Lebanon 34
North Bend;14;6;6;14;—;40
Lebanon;8;0;12;14;—;34
Leb: Brayden Burton 10 run (run good)
NB: Sidon Green 2 run (Kavan Robinson kick)
NB: Coleman Compton 2 run (Robinson kick)
NB: Bridger Holmes 45 pass from Compton (kick failed)
Leb: Burton 1 run (run failed)
NB: Holmes 5 pass from Compton (kick failed)
Leb: Brady Crenshaw 77 kickoff return (run failed)
NB: Compton 14 run (pass failed)
Leb: Dane Sipos 17 run (kick failed)
Leb; Waylon Wolfe 8 pass from Cole Weber (Burton run)
NB: Holmes 5 pass from Compton (Liam Buskerud pass from Compton)