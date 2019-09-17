LAKESIDE — North Bend freshman Alex Garcia-Silver has his schedule figured out.
“They asked me what do you do other than run? Homework and sleep,” said Garcia-Silver on Tuesday afternoon at the Tugman Invitational cross country meet. “My dad told me pick three: social life, sleep, homework, running. So I picked sleep, homework and running.”
In the first meet of his high school running career, Garcia-Silver recorded a time of 16 minutes and 45 seconds over 5,000 meters to take first place among the 12 schools competing against the Bulldogs at the annual invitational.
With the race somehow avoiding any rain on a day full of downpours, it was Garcia-Silver leading the pack of varsity boys from the gun. After the first mile Garcia-Silver was accompanied by a familiar face in Bandon’s Isaac Cutler. The two trained together over the summer and held a lead of over 40 seconds on the rest of the field.
“He’s impressive, not going to lie. He’s in shape. I think he has a lot of natural talent and obviously, he works hard. So it shows. He ran a solid race,” Cutler said of Garcia-Silver.
Garcia-Silver had a slight lead as the trail took runners out of the woods and onto the path with a mile to go before he opened up and was able to cruise to the finish for the 23rd fastest time in Class 5A this season. Cutler finished in a time of 17:07.
“I start to speed it up a little bit trying to get a gap. I wasn’t feeling too sore. I was thinking I can keep it going, I think I can hold this up,” said Garcia-Silver who thought of his favorite runner, Matthew Centrowitz when he needed inspiration to go faster. “It wasn’t too hard. I was like, I can keep pushing, I can keep pushing.”
Cutler, meanwhile, was part of a day of dominant racing for Bandon. The Tigers finished with all seven runners in the top nine. Aero Franklin took third (17:37) while Nathan Vineyard (18:28), Charlie Ells (18:29), Luke Brown (18:29), Trevor Angove (18:31) and Hunter Angove (18:36) took spots five through nine all within eight seconds of one another.
More than having racers who can compete at a high level in the front of the race, the Tigers are excited about the prospect of having high level racers in the four and five spots, since teams score their top five runners in cross country.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think we have a unique team this year because we’ve usually had a program where there is one or two, or maybe three fast people way ahead of everybody, but this year we’re really together,” said Franklin. “It’s definitely new to us. We’ve always had one or two people way ahead but we’re all close together.”
With just three schools fielding complete teams, Bandon took first with 20 points while North Bend was second with 48 and Glide third with 70 points. Thirty-eight runners competed in the varsity race.
“This is our first race, so we had to shake out the rust,” said North Bend head coach David Bailey. “Our first and second guys are coming along well, we just got to get our third, fourth and fifth guys to move up. And they are going to move up, it’s just the first race and I think we can improve. Hopefully we get a little better than last year.”
For the Bandon girls, the varsity team was in control bringing through the top three runners. Leading the way was sophomore Holly Hutton (21:07), with senior Shannon Smith in second (21:37) and freshman Danielle McLain (21:44) in third.
“We’re trying to get our team to state this year,” said Hutton who, with Smith, qualified as individuals for the state meet last season. “We have a younger team coming up to so we’re hoping to make it to state.”
Hutton led a pack of runners for the first mile before she realized she had gone out too comfortable. Despite preferring to race from behind instead of in the pole position, Hutton increased her pace and sped past the rest of the field.
“I was like, OK, this is like a jog, I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing. So I kind of stayed with them and my coach was at the mile and was like, ‘You’re on pace for a really slow time, you need to get going,’” she said.
Coquille’s Allison Storts finished fourth (22:05) while North Bend’s Celeste Sinko was fifth (22:33) and teammate Celeste Le (23:18) was seventh. With just two schools racing full teams, Bandon took first with 29 points and the Bulldogs were second with 30.