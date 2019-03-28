North Bend’s baseball team finished its run at the Volcanoes Classic in Kaizer with a five-inning no-hitter by pitcher Jayden Frank in a 13-0 win over Scio on Wednesday.
Frank finished with 11 strikeouts and two walks, one in the third inning and the other in the fifth.
Scio only put three balls in play against Frank. The leadoff walk in the fifth inning was followed by a strikeout and then a game-ending double play by shortstop Bridger Holmes, who went behind second base to scoop up a grounder by Austin Ellis, touched the bag and threw to first to get Ellis.
North Bend scored three runs in the first, one in the second and then nine in the third to blow the game open.
Jake Simmons was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, Holmes also had two hits and an RBI and Brendon Roberts had a hit and two runs.
North Bend finished with two wins in its three games in the tournament at the minor league stadium of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
The Bulldogs, who are 4-4 overall, play their home opener Tuesday against Springfield in a nonleague contest before a league doubleheader at Eagle Point next Saturday. It will be their third straight league doubleheader on the road, but four of their last five Midwestern League twin bills will come at home.