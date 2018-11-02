SCAPPOOSE — North Bend’s first football season in Class 5A came to an end Friday night when Scappoose edged the visiting Bulldogs 20-14.
“I’m proud of the kids and the way they played,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said.
The Bulldogs fell behind 10-0, briefly took a 14-10 lead, but couldn’t move the ball in the fourth quarter when they needed a touchdown.
“We just couldn’t finish,” Prince said. “Defensively, the kids played a tough game. Offensively, they battled, we just couldn’t finish drives. You’ve got to be able to do those things.”
Ian Spalding gave the Bulldogs a spark when he came on in the second quarter, connecting with Bridger Holmes on a 14-yard touchdown pass to get North Bend on the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs then denied Scappoose on a drive deep into Bulldogs territory to end the first half and ate up nearly half the clock on the opening drive of the third quarter before Spalding hit Garrison Mateski on a 14-yard TD for a 14-10 lead.
But the lead only lasted a few moments before Gavin Larson got behind North Bend’s secondary for an 80-yard score. The other Scappoose touchdown was a 60-yard run by Connor McNabb on the final play of the first quarter.
Other than that, the Bulldogs limited the Indians to a pair of Cade McDonald field goals.
“We got a lot of three-and-outs,” Prince said. “The two big plays were kind of what hurt us. They have a pretty good football player (McNabb) who’s tough to stop.
“I think they had a tough time moving the ball the majority of the night.”
North Bend got into Scappoose territory a number of times, but couldn’t extend the drives.
That included after a big interception by Jakob Rudolfs late in the fourth quarter.
North Bend finished 7-3 in its first year in the new classification.
Prince said the Bulldogs had a good season.
“We would have liked to have kept going, but it’s time to recognize the kids for the great things they did and let them know how proud we were of everything they accomplished,” he said. The Bulldogs lose a number of key seniors, but also have a bunch of players back.
“They got a taste for 5A football,” Prince said. “I think they like it. We’ll get back after it and get ready for next year.”