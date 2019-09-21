COOS BAY — Marshfield and North Bend weren’t able to play each other in volleyball last year as the Bulldogs adjusted to the Midwestern League schedule and the teams didn’t have a good common open date.
They made up for lost time Saturday night, putting on a classic Civil War match that ultimately went to the Bulldogs in five sets.
“It was really fun,” said North Bend sophomore Olivia Knutson. “I never played in a Civil War.”
The match was a roller-coaster of momentum, with North Bend winning the first set 25-20 and then falling flat in the second, which Marshfield won 25-7. The Bulldogs bounced back to win the third 26-24, but Marshfield scored six of the last seven points in the fourth to win 25-18 and force a fifth set.
The Pirates went up 4-1 early in the final set on two kills and a stuff block by Cedar Ward before North Bend scored six points in a row.
The Bulldogs were in front the rest of the way, though Marshfield pulled within 8-7 on back-to-back kills by Ward and Taylor Londo. But a serving error — one of two in the final set by Marshfield — and a hitting error restored the North Bend lead to three points.
The Bulldogs finished the match on a 7-1 run that also included a kill by Adrianna Frank and two by Knutson, sandwiched around one by teammate Chelsea Howard. Michelle Gochnour’s ace clinched the 15-8 win for the Bulldogs and sparked a North Bend celebration.
Knutson said the Bulldogs played a lot better than in a tough league loss Thursday at Ashland.
“We covered better (on defense),” she said. “We cut down our errors for the most part.
“We cleaned it up.”
Knutson said the Bulldogs got complacent and lost focus in the second set, when not much went right for North Bend. The Bulldogs only had two points on their serve the entire set while every Marshfield server had at least one point and most had at least three each time they stepped to the service line.
But North Bend was able to settle down and bounce back to win the pivotal third set, which included four aces by Knutson and four timely kills by Maya Massey.
Then it was Marshfield’s turn to bounce back, recovering from an 8-4 deficit in the fourth set with a 10-2 run that included two aces by Karmen Samuels and three by Karina Skurk — while the Bulldogs had errors on two of their three serves in the same stretch.
Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said the spurt was somewhat typical of Marshfield’s season.
“We string together 10 great points and shoot ourselves in the foot for four points,” Montiel said.
North Bend got back within 19-18 on a kill by Howard, but the Pirates finished the set with a string that included kills by Foster, Aryana Mill and Ward (two) and an ace by Londo.
Ultimately, North Bend won, but Ward said the Pirates did some good things.
“In the end, it came down to communication between us,” she said. “We just made a few errors.”
She added, though, that the match was fun.
"Civil Wars bring the biggest crowds," she said.
Both Ward and Montiel also credited the Bulldogs.
“North Bend played well,” Montiel said. ‘They did what they needed to to keep us on our toes.”
Howard was one of three seniors, along with Abbie Kirby and libero Isabelle Peck, who were excited to get a win.
“Every time we’ve come to play here, we’ve lost,” she said. “We really wanted to win this year.”
Howard added that she hopes the younger Bulldogs — five of the nine players in the lineup Saturday are sophomores — gain from the experience.
The Bulldogs are in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Midwestern League, at 4-2 heading into a tough home match Tuesday against Thurston and another tough one Thursday at Crater.
“It boosts our confidence,” Knutson said of the win. “I think this is the biggest game I’ve played in.”
Marshfield, meanwhile, has played just one league game, a loss to Junction City, and will look to bounce back Tuesday in its league home opener against Churchill.
“We are just going to correct the simple mistakes,” Ward said. “It’s still only up from here.”
As is typical in a five-set match, a number of players on both teams had outstanding numbers Saturday.
For the Bulldogs, Howard had 10 kills and 30 digs; Knutson had 17 assists, 19 digs, six kills and five aces; Peck had 25 digs; Sydney Wilson had 12 digs and nine assists; and Frank, Massey and Emily West combined for 18 kills and three stuff blocks.
Ward had 18 kills, 15 digs and three stuff blocks for Marshfield. Londo had 33 assists, eight kills and 19 digs; Jamie Foster had 10 kills; Raegan Rhodes had five kills, nine assists, 18 digs and three aces; Skurk had 19 digs and three aces; Samuels had four kills and four aces; and libero Makenna Anderson had 28 digs.