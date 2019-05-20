BEAVERTON — Macy Metcalf started the tennis season with an injured leg and no doubles partner. She finished it boasting the best doubles finish in North Bend High School history with a freshman partner at her side.
Metcalf and Adrianna Frank reached the championship match in the Class 5A state tournament Saturday before losing to the top seeds from Corvallis.
“It’s amazing,” Metcalf said. “I can’t even put into words how excited and happy I am with the results.
“Considering that I only had a month to play because I was out with a stress fracture. I had no idea if I was even going to be able to play.”
Metcalf and Frank beat Alyssa Khieu and Aneisa Fink of Silverton 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals Saturday morning at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center before falling to Olivia McCough and Sarah Forester of Corvalis 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match.
“I’m super excited,” Frank said of the team’s finish, which also was good enough to give North Bend a share of the third-place team trophy.
It is believed to be the first time a doubles team from North Bend made it to the championship match at state. Twins Simmie and Jammie Muth reached the semifinals in 1999 and the quarterfinals in 1998, but did not make it to the championship.
It was an unlikely result only a few months ago.
Metcalf won the consolation title at state last year with partner Kathryn Hurlbut, but Hurlbut moved away before the school year.
And then Metcalf dislocated her knee in a freak accident in the school’s library when her foot got caught in a chair and she fell awkwardly, and that led to a stress fracture in her tibia.
Frank, meanwhile, was just entering the high school and had only played tennis sparingly during the summers in recent years.
“I switched from softball to tennis this year, so I didn’t think I would make it that far,” Frank said, quickly adding: “I’m glad I made the switch.”
Frank started the season in singles and Metcalf expected to be there when she got back from her injury.
Coach Corey Goll quickly paired them and the results were immediately positive.
“We won our first match 6-1, 6-0,” Metcalf recalled. “We figured it was a good fit for us as doubles partners.”
Their only loss all season came in the championship match, which Metcalf said was closer than the score indicated.
“We stood our ground,” she said, explaining that several games went to several deuce points. “They were an incredible team.”
Frank agreed.
“We played well,” she said. “Corvallis was really good.”
Goll had a simple assessment of the duo’s accomplishment.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said.
For Frank, such a good finish as a freshman was a treat.
“I’m glad I got to play with Macy,” she said. “We worked really well together.
“I’m really excited for the future years.”