COOS BAY — Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank wanted to live up to their top district seed at the the Midwestern League girls district tournament.
They did that, winning both their matches on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon after the North Bend pair qualified for the state tournament on Friday.
Alyssa Retiz of Ashland won the singles title, leading the Grizzlies to the team title with 36 points. North Bend was third with 18, eight points behind second-place Churchill.
“I think it’s nice to be seeded No. 1 and finish No. 1,” Metcalf said. “We just stayed calm and just hit shots.”
In the semifinals, Metcalf and Frank beat Zoe Zapf and Jessica Hitchcock of Ashland, an unseeded team 6-1, 6-1. The Ashland pair later won the third-place match.
North Bend coach Corey Goll said Friday that that Ashland pair would be tough.
“It was definitely a good match,” Metcalf said.
In the final, Metcalf and Frank beat Thurston’s Jocelyn Dowdy and Grace Martin, the No. 2 seeded squad, 6-0, 6-1.
Metcalf and Frank steadied themselves early until they could start finding angles at the net.
For the weekend, Metcalf and Frank only lost three games.
In the singles final, Retiz beat teammate Sascha Wells 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
The state tournament starts Friday at Portland Tennis Center and continues Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
Metcalf and Frank can't wait.
The Bulldogs with they could skip time to get back on the court and play more tennis.
“I’m definitely excited,” Metcalf said.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE BOYS: North Bend's Jack Wilson and Matthew Jordan won the doubles title in Eugene on Saturday, but only after beating teammates Nico Parvin and Kendall Ehlin in a three-set showdown in the semifinals.
Parvin and Ehlin went on to finish third and both doubles pairs advanced to the state tournament.
Wilson and Jordan were resilient in Saturday's semifinal match. Parvin and Ehlin won the first set 6-4 before Wilson and Jordan took the last two 6-3, 6-2.
In the championship match, Wilson and Jordan beat the No. 2 seeds, Hunter Krupka and Kasden Grasse of Churchill 6-2, 6-4.
And in the third-place match, Parvin and Ehlin topped Churchill's Martin Kaiser and Sean Gray 6-3, 6-3.
Churchill captured the team title with North Bend second.