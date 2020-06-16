North Bend and Coquille both placed in the top 10 for their classifications in the final OSAA Cup standings for the 2019-20 school year.
North Bend placed sixth in Class 5A, on the strength of a strong showing by many teams in the classroom and a fourth-place effort in boys swimming.
Coquille was ninth in Class 2A, with the football and boys basketball teams making the final eight and the girls basketball team placing fourth at state.
They were the only two South Coast schools that finished in the top 10 for the recently completed school year.
North Bend was particularly strong in academics.
Over the course of the year, the Bulldogs had numerous squads finish in the top 10 for Class 5A.
Leading the way were the boys swimming team and the girls soccer team, which both were tops for Class 5A.
In the fall, in addition to the girls soccer team, North Bend’s boys cross country team was sixth, the football team was seventh, the volleyball team was eight and the boys soccer team tied for 10th.
Also in the winter, North Bend seventh in girls basketball and eighth in girls swimming.
And in the spring, both the boys and girls track teams tied for second and the baseball team was third, while the girls tennis team and choir were sixth, the softball team was seventh and both golf teams were 10th.
Throughout the year, other North Bend teams and activities also had grade points over 3.0, adding to North Bend’s total for the OSAA cup.
In addition to placing fourth in the Class 2A state tournament, Coquille’s girls basketball team ranked eighth in the classroom.
Like North Bend, Coquille also had several other teams finish with grade points over 3.0.
Wilsonville won for Class 5A, accumulating 2,968.75 points over all activities. Crescent Valley (2,550), Hood River Valley (1972.5), Silverton (1,958.75) and La Salle Prep (1,890) also finished ahead of North Bend (1,867.5).
Kennedy was champion for Class 2A with 1,607.5 points.
Other classification champions were Jesuit for Class 6A (2,597.75), La Grande for Class 4A (2,385.75), Santiam Christian for Class 3A (2,050) and St. Paul for Class 1A (1,313).
Among other South Coast Schools, Marshfield was 13th and Siuslaw 26th in Class 4A; Brookings-Harbor was 24th in Class 3A; Bandon was 18th, Myrtle Point 36th and Reedsport 37th in Class 2A; and Pacific was 67th and Powers 69th in Class 1A.