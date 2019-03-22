NORTH BEND — In the top of the first inning Thursday, North Bend freshman pitcher Saige Vaughn fell behind Mariah Hyre, Central’s stud No. 3 hitting third baseman, and the senior tattooed a 3-1 pitch over the left-field fence to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead and some serious momentum in their nonleague softball game.
But Vaughn wasn’t discouraged and kept attacking the Central lineup full of quality hitters. North Bend slowly chipped away, finally getting the game-winning run from pinch-runner Keira Young on a good bunt from Grace Perry to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 win for John Olson’s first win as North Bend softball coach in the Bulldogs’ home opener.
“It feels good,” Olson said. “We’re happy for the girls because they deserve it. They’re just fun to be around. They work hard. They own what’s going on. It’s a great group.”
It can be difficult for a pitcher after allowing a first-inning home run to stay aggressive and not start nibbling at the corners of the strike zone, resulting in bad counts and free bases and extra-base hits.
Vaughn, though, never backed down.
The freshman lefty worked out of a jam in the bottom of the second by covering home after a wild pitch and tagging out Bailey Padilla there to keep the deficit at one after Hyre’s bomb.
After a bad throw in the infield to Skylar Lucas at first allowed Kassidy Neon to score to double Centrals lead, Vaughn stopped the bleeding immediately, wriggling out of a second-and-third-with-no-out jam with a strikeout, a popup to Lucas in foul ground near first, and a comebacker to the mound.
The defensive stops kept the score close and perhaps frustrated the Panthers while also energizing the North Bend dugout after the early momentum burst from the visitors.
“Usually what I do when someone hits a home run is I give them a little credit for that,” Vaughn said. “I shake it off because I don’t want to think about it, because if I think about it it’ll dwell up. I put a smile on my face and keep going.”
North Bend started to chip away at Central's lead.
Haley Snelgrove walked to lead off the home half of the third inning, but got doubled off when Kaitlyn Randle popped up a bunt and Snelgrove had already taken off for second.
Olson said the mistake was his for trying to get the game in motion, but allowed he’ll take risks like that all season to apply pressure to opponents.
“If it works, it looks real good,” Olson said. “But if it doesn’t work, I look not too smart.”
But North Bend didn’t stop that frame. Gwen Hogewonig, who reached base all three times at-bat and had one of two North Bend RBIs, punched a sharp grounder into right before scampering to second on a wild pitch and getting to third on the bad throw there. A pitch later, Hogewonig scored on another wild pitch to pull North Bend within 2-1.
Hogewonig tied it in the fifth, pulling a sharp grounder past Naturelle Perez at short with two outs, scoring Randle from third after the junior shortstop singled and moved around the bases on wild pitches.
By then, Vaughn was largely in a groove. After allowing two runs in the first three innings with lots of traffic and stress pitches, she only allowed four base runners over the next four innings, giving her offense a chance to win the game late.
And it did.
Hannah Robison started the sixth with a single and got to second when the liner was misplayed in left. Young came in to pinch run for Robison, getting a little more speed on the bases to secure the game-winning run.
Lucas singled to follow, but Young got a bad jump at second and had to be held at third. Still, the throw home let Lucas move to second, putting Central pitcher Emily Cole in a tough spot.
On the first pitch after Central coach Amber McLean went to visit Cole, Perry laid down a quality bunt up the first base line that Macey Nelson did everything she could to get Young at the plate, but the sophomore Bulldog got a good jump and scored rather easily, pushing North Bend ahead for good.
Vaughn went cleanly through the seventh, claiming North Bend’s first win of the year.
“It felt really good,” Vaughn said. “We never got down. We kept our spirits up. And I think it’s gonna be a really good season for us.”
North Bend visits Springfield on Saturday for a Midwestern League doubleheader scheduled to start at 1 p.m.