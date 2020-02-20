NORTH BEND — Wearing the team’s new uniforms that they designed, North Bend seniors Maddie Finnigan and Kait Randle worked together to plunge a shovel into the hard clay and dirt at the Bulldogs’ softball facility at Oak Street on Wednesday.
Their groundbreaking was ceremonial, but in the next few days the work will start in earnest on a new building that will include team locker rooms, a concession stand, restrooms and a press box, the next part in transforming the facility from what once was just a pair of fields into what will be one of the better high school complexes for softball in the state.
“I’m just glad it’s finally getting done — whether we get to use it or not — because it’s been talked about so long,” Finnigan said.
“I’m just glad to see that our younger teammates are going to see the improvements,” added Randle.
The building will be longer than it will be wide, about 100 feet by 18 feet, and cost about $520,000. The work, by the contractor Win Elder Construction of Grants Pass, will start next week and should be completed by the start of July.
“This facility has been a long time coming and probably should have gotten done a lot sooner,” North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester told a group gathered for the ceremony. “It happened through the work of a lot of people.
“It’s something that happened because the district needed to step up to the plate and take care of our softball people.”
The new building will be the latest step to make the softball field similarly complete to the baseball team’s Clyde Allen Field, which long has been one of the premier high school baseball facilities in the southern part of the state.
North Bend started developing the Oak Street property into a softball complex back in 2009, beginning with varsity and junior varsity fields.
Over the years, an electric scoreboard was added, along with improvements to the field itself.
More recently, a fence was added all the way around the softball complex so it could be closed off from public access, similar to Clyde Allen Field, and a multi-use building was completed last year that can be used as batting cages, as well as an area for pitchers and catchers to practice their skills.
“I love it,” Randle said of the new building. “It’s really accommodating for our girls. It’s spacious enough that we can have multiple stations.”
Still lacking at the Oak Street property, though, were a concession stand, permanent restrooms and team rooms with lockers and meeting space.
All of that is encompassed in the structure about to be built.
North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin said when he was in Corvallis before coming to North Bend, he was always fighting for better facilities for female athletes.
“The batting facility is an amazing facility that probably rivals any in the state,” he said. “This (new building) is going to be a great addition.”
Joe Slack, the project architect from HGE Inc., said the highlights of the new building include the team rooms, a kitchen similar in size to the one at Clyde Allen Field to serve the concession stand, five single-user restrooms for players and spectators, and the press box, which will be at the top of the building, have room for announcers and others and have a good view of the entire field.
It also will include an access control function that will allow the coach or another person to unlock or lock all the doors with a swipe of a key card, rather than having to use individual keys.
Stephanie Martell, a landscape architect for HGE Inc. who has been working on various aspects of the Oak Street property since 2014 and worked closely with Slack on the designs for both the batting facility and the new building, said having the covered concessions area and the elevated press box were key elements to the building.
“We wanted to have that feel of a softball complex, not just a high school stadium,” she said.
John Olson, North Bend’s softball coach, clicked off several big improvements the new building will bring.
“It will be nice to not have to drag our equipment around,” he said. “There’s just not much storage here.”
Plus, he said, it’s inconvenient for fans not to have restrooms or concessions available, not to mention no team room with lockers.
“It’s cumbersome when you visit a facility and there’s no place for the girls to change,” he said.
Olson and his players have been using the new batting facility regularly since last fall, working several days a week on pitching or hitting.
“It’s definitely improved the quality of North Bend High School softball,” Randle said.
The new building will improve it even more.