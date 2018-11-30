North Bend’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 60-39 win at Cottage Grove on Thursday night, but the Bulldogs fell 43-24 in the girls game.
The boys built a 55-27 lead through three quarters before pulling off the gas in the fourth.
Jayden Frank scored a game-high 27 points, but didn’t play in the fourth quarter. Cooper Lynn added 15 and Brady Messner seven for the Bulldogs.
North Bend coach Bill Callaway said the Bulldogs were sparked by their defense.
“Brady Messner and Jake Simmons did a great job on the defensive end,” he said. “They really set the tone.”
Erick Vallejo Giffen had 12 points to lead the Lions, who play in the Sky-Em League along with Marshfield.
North Bend’s girls trailed just 9-8 after the first quarter, but Cottage Grove pulled away the rest of the game.
Hayden Markel and Haley Snelgrove scored six points each for North Bend.
Reilly Kelty had 13 points and Ema Gardner 12 for Cottage Grove.
Both North Bend teams are home Saturday to face Myrtle Point and then home again Tuesday against former Far West League rival Brookings-Harbor.