North Bend’s boys bowling team kept its tournament win streak going Sunday with a victory in Cottage Grove.
The Bulldogs, who have won all four tournaments this fall, finished the 20 games of qualifying with a 14-pin lead over Sheldon. Willamette was third and Marshfield fourth.
The Bulldogs beat the Pirates in the semifinals 396-331 while Sheldon beat Willamette 441-372.
North Bend dominated the championship match, rolling games of 212 and 256 to win by more than 130 pins.
In the third-place match, Willamette beat Marshfield 385-368.
You have free articles remaining.
North Bend’s boys included Kian Pryor, Chase Taylor, Keegan Jelinek, Angel Espat, Konnor Jelinek and Jake Newsum.
The area’s girls teams, meanwhile, competed at Reedsport, where North Bend finished fourth.
The Bulldogs qualified fourth and fell to Cottage Grove 287-277 in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, Siuslaw beat North Bend 282-261.
The North Bend squad included Jordan Nelson, Isabella Gerami, Cathrine Kelsey, Angie Allman, Trisha Clagg-Anderson and Sara McAllister.