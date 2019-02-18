NORTH BEND — The season hasn’t been the easiest, as the North Bend boys basketball team got bumped up into the toughest Class 5A basketball league in the state, but the Bulldogs are finishing strong.
After making five 3-pointers in the first quarter, North Bend held off a late charge from the visiting Ashland Grizzlies and escaped with a 65-62 win Monday behind 25 points from Jayden Frank. Ashland’s KJ Pippa led all scorers with 27.
“That’s a good win right there,” Frank said. “We got two more games and it would be nice to win them both and finish strong.”
North Bend came out firing in that first quarter, building an early 11-point lead.
The Bulldogs were 5-of-9 from 3-point range in that period, getting their first nine points by way of the 3 and by the end of the quarter getting bombs from Frank, Brady Messner, Jake Simmons and Gracen Porter.
It was a result of North Bend’s strategy to combat an adjustment made by Ashland.
The last time North Bend met the Grizzlies, the Bulldogs got 35 points from Frank. Therefore, Ashland was going to focus its defensive energies on the athletic senior guard.
“I was making sure when they were doing that I was hitting my teammate every time,” Frank said.
After that hot first quarter, though, North Bend hit just three 3-pointers the rest of the game.
It didn’t much matter in the second period, though, as North Bend slightly extended its lead to 13 after Messner hit a runner essentially at the buzzer to give North Bend a 37-24 advantage at the break.
“Fortunately, it was a nice lead,” North Bend coach Bill Callaway said.
Ashland, though, started to crawl back in it after halftime.
Pippa started to slash athletically and get to the rim, scoring almost at will against the North Bend defense.
Of Pippa’s 27 points, 18 came in the second half, when Ashland outscored the Bulldogs 38-28.
“Last time we played (Ashland) he was hurt,” Frank said. “He’s tough. He played really well. He just found a way to get to the basket.”
Pippa got a layup to go through a foul to cut North Bend’s lead to single digits at 32-24 with 4:31 to go in the third quarter, then Logan Sanford (10 points) cut the Bulldog lead to six nearly a minute later, prompting a North Bend timeout.
North Bend scored the next five points — all by Frank — to extend the lead back to 11, but five Pippa points and a Joseph Wallner-Sentle 3-pointer offset a layup by Simmons, who finished with 10 points for North Bend, to send Ashland to the fourth quarter down just five at 49-44.
There, North Bend had to beat back the Grizzlies for the whole eight minutes.
North Bend never led by more than five the final eight minutes, but Ashland never got closer than two.
Simmons was called for an intentional foul on a Pippa breakaway that led to a three-point Ashland possession which cut the Bulldog lead to 54-52. Garrison Mateski then hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 3:10 left to extend the lead back out to five.
Another Sanford bucket with 57 ticks left again cut the lead to two at 64-62, but Frank made one of two at the free throw line with 4.9 seconds left to at least give North Bend a small cushion.
On the ensuing possession, Frank blocked Pippa’s long 3-pointer to seal the win, North Bend’s first in its last six tries.
“We’ve been playing tough, nothing to hang our heads about,” Frank said. “We just gotta keep battling.”
North Bend has just two games left in the season, both of which are winnable. The Bulldogs host Springfield on Tuesday and then visit Eagle Point on Friday. Both games are at 6:45 p.m.