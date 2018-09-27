North Bend’s boys soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with host North Eugene on Wednesday, earning their first point in the Midwestern League standings.
After back-to-back losses to open league play, the Bulldogs jumped in front of the Highlanders on a goal by John Efraimson in the fifth minute.
North Eugene countered with a goal in the 37th minute and neither team scored in the second half.
North Bend is 0-2-1 in league play. The Highlanders were playing their league opener.
GIRLS
North Eugene 8, North Bend 1: The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season to the high-powered Highlanders.
North Eugene had a 2-0 lead at the half and scored in the opening minutes of the second half. North Bend got on the scoreboard when Morgan Bream scored on an assist by Molly Picatti but North Eugene then scored three goals in three minutes to put the match out of reach.
North Bend fell to 1-1-1 in league play. North Eugene, which is first in the OSAA power rankings, was playing its league opener.
North Bend’s girls face Seaside on Saturday in Newport in a nonleague match and both the girls and boys return to league play next Saturday when Churchill visits in the final home match for the Bulldogs before they play their final four league matches on the road.