NORTH BEND — The Bill Calloway era of North Bend boys basketball is off to a good start.
Behind 29 points and 11 rebounds from Jayden Frank, North Bend overcame an early 3-point barrage from Brookings-Harbor and kept the Bruins at arm’s length much of the second quarter and the entire second half in a 60-45 win Tuesday night to move to 3-0 on the season.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Calloway said. “There were a lot of good things. I thought the defense picked up a little better and kept the ball in front of us and contested shots in the second half.”
Brookings-Harbor senior guard Austin Fronckowiak came out hot for the Bruins, hitting 3s on consecutive possessions very early in the first quarter before hitting his third with about two minutes to go in the initial period.
The Bruin guard finished with 18 points, but only hit one more 3 after that. Those nine first-quarter points on just those three shots kept Brookings-Harbor close as Frank scored from inside and out. The North Bend senior had seven first-quarter points himself, including a resounding two-handed dunk on a fast break after he picked off an errant pass on the run.
The Bulldogs’ tightening their perimeter defense wasn’t something Calloway had to call timeout to fix. The first-year, but rather experienced, coach let his players figured it out. And they did.
“I think we limited the good shots, made them take tougher shots and that’s always gonna go in our favor,” Frank said. “We realized (Fronckowiak) was hitting shots, so Jake (Simmons) did a good job staying with him in the second half. I think he had two points (one field goal) in the second half, so he did a good job of that.”
After the first quarter ended tied at 16, North Bend took control.
North Bend started the second quarter with a 10-4 run, broken by a Brookings-Harbor timeout with 2:46 to go in the period. Then the Bulldogs used an 8-2 run to extend the lead to nine at the break. Frank continued to fill the basket, finishing the first half with 15 points while making six of his nine shots.
“You don’t worry about getting the ball up the floor (with Frank),” Calloway said. “Teams are gonna have a hard time pressing without leaving a guy or two open. He got a lot on the free throw line (too).”
The North Bend lead continued to grow, and Calloway started to have his players shorten the game by taking time on offense and not rushing into a shot.
North Bend likes to play fast and has the players to do it, so slowing down with a double-digit lead in the second half isn’t something that’s super familiar.
Some of those struggles were realized on Tuesday night. Though North Bend’s lead was never truly in jeopardy — once North Bend finally up by double digits in the third quarter, the lead never dipped back into single digits — it was still a matter working the ball around and finding the perfect shot, not simply one that would do.
“It can be difficult sometimes,” Frank said. “Some people want to attack all the time, but it’s really valuable when you run out the clock there, it gets the defense tired and at the same time works the clock. We can get layups out of that, so it just helps us all around.”
“We don’t want to take the air out of the ball completely, but we want to pick our spots,” Calloway added.
The clean start has the Bulldogs excited and optimistic about where the season is headed, regardless of the teams that were on the schedule.
“We’re feeling really good,” Frank said. “Some of the teams we’ve played haven’t been the best, but those are good beginning games to get everybody going and working as a team, chemistry. I think on the defensive end we’re really playing good, so that will work out for us.”
North Bend next visits Newport on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip.