BEAVERTON — North Bend’s boys swimming team started the state meet with a bang Saturday, winning the opening 200-yard medley relay. They finished the meet holding the fourth-place team trophy for Class 5A.
“I’m just proud of everyone,” said senior captain Adam Wood. “Each and every person on this team has meant so much to me.”
North Bend's team poses with its fourth-place team trophy at the state meet Saturday.
Wood subbed in for Zach Holt, who has been slowed by illness, on the winning relay, swimming the anchor freestyle leg to bring the Bulldogs home in 1 minute, 40.33 seconds. The group knocked seven 10ths of a second off the school record they set a day earlier in the preliminaries, when they posted the second fastest time behind Churchill.
On Saturday, they beat the Lancers to the wall by almost a second.
“It’s definitely nerve-wracking,” Wood said of swimming the anchor leg. “I was thinking I’ve got to go.”
Mavrick Macalino got the Bulldogs started with the backstroke leg and Craig Hoefs followed on the breaststroke leg. Tucker Hood swam his best butterfly leg of the year to set Wood up to bring the team home in victory.
Holt, who swam on the relay that ultimately clinched fourth place at the end of the meet, was right there to celebrate with the teammates on the pool deck at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
“One thing I’ve always thought about this team is we’re a big family,” Hood said. “It made it special to jump around with Zach after winning.”
Hoefs, who had been expected to place high in the breaststroke but was disqualified for flinching on the starting blocks during the preliminaries Friday, said winning the relay, and with a new school record, was a highlight for the weekend.
“I’m just happy to have some redemption,” he said. “We all yesterday didn’t swim good. Today we showed up.”
Hoefs also placed sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:10.95), while Macalino had a big day, finishing in a tie for fourth in the 50 freestyle (22.12) and third in the 100 butterfly (52.42). Macalino’s time in the 50 freestyle was a little faster than Friday, while his time in the butterfly was just off the time he swam in the preliminaries while breaking his own school record.
North Bend's Mavrick Macalino swims his leg on the Bulldogs' 400 freestyle relay team.
“I’m not much of a sentimental person,” he said. “But I would like to thank everyone who supported me. We’re all family.”
Holt placed sixth in the breaststroke (1:02.03) after reaching the final when Hoefs was disqualified.
North Bend went into the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay needing to beat Hood River Valley to get the fourth-place trophy. The Bulldogs didn’t beat the Eagles the way they expected.
North Bend’s group of Holt, Wood, Macalino and Hoefs finished in 3:20.73, dropping nearly 5 ½ seconds from the time in the preliminaries.
Hood River Valley, meanwhile, touched the wall first, sparking a team celebration that the Eagles thought would lift them to third place in the team race. Instead, they were disqualified when one of the team members jumped early, leaving North Bend in fourth place for the event and 4.5 points in front of the Eagles in the team standings (relays count double for points).
Churchill won the title with 53 points. West Albany was second with 39.5 and Crescent Valley third with 30. The Bulldogs had 28.5.
The Bulldogs added to the big collection of swimming photos in the school’s trophy case.
“I don’t know what to think,” Hood said. “It’s been an experience. I’m going to miss all the seniors.”
For North Bend’s girls, the meet brought another agonizingly close setback to Midwestern League rival Springfield. A week after losing the district title to the Millers by a half point, the Bulldogs finished a point behind Springfield in the race for the fourth-place trophy.
But the Bulldogs already were looking forward to next year, when all the girls who participated in the state meet return.
“I’m a little disappointed,” said Bella Jones, who was runner-up in the 200 freestyle and placed fourth in the butterfly. “But I can’t wait to see what we do next year.”
North Bend placed fourth in the medley relay, with the quartet of juniors Jones, Natalie Cheal and Makenna Roberts and freshman Rebecca Witharm. The team’s time of 1:54.12 was slightly slower than the preliminaries Friday.
The same group placed third in the closing 400 freestyle relay, finishing in 3:44.67, an improvement of just over 2 seconds from Friday.
In between, Jones finished the 200 freestyle in 2:00.16, trailing champion Paula Lomonaco of Crescent Valley (1:55.60). Jones also was fourth in the butterfly (1:00.14), a spot in front of Cheal (1:02.92).
Cheal was fifth in the individual medley (2:16.37) and Roberts placed fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:35.01).
That gave North Bend 28 points in the team race, one behind Springfield and four behind third-place Silverton.
Crescent Valley won the team title with 75 points and Churchill was second with 50.
Even though they came back without a trophy, the girls also came back with their heads held high.
“I feel really proud of our team,” Roberts said. “We all literally gave all that we had. We’re all purple after our races (from exertion).”
“I think we did really good as a team this entire weekend,” Cheal said. “We only had four girls competing and we got fifth.
“Our relays did good. Comparing this year to last year, we got faster.”
So, she noted, did the teams they were competing against.
Like Jones, Cheal said she hoped to do better in her individual events. That gives her motivation for her senior season.
“I’m excited to see what happens next year,” she said. “We’re all going to get stronger. I think we will all improve.”
CLASS 6A: Former North Bend swimmer Gavyn Tatge, a junior who moved to Eugene last summer and now swims for Sheldon, placed fourth in the 500 freestyle for the Irish with a time, 4:40.16, that would have won the Class 5A title.
Tatge did not make the Class 6A final in the backstroke, but his time of 54.29 would have finished second in Class 5A.
The most notable accomplishment, though, came in the girls breaststroke, where Aloha's Kaitlyn Dobler set a new national high school record with her time of 58.35.