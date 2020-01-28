The North Bend boys bowling team will get to continue its sensational season at the state tournament.
The Bulldogs claimed the district title at the Firs Bowl in Eugene on Sunday, leading the entire day in qualifying and then beating Willamette in the championship match.
Marshfield’s girls also will get to compete at state after finishing second Sunday.
The state tournament is Feb. 22-23 in Salem.
North Bend’s Keegan Jelinek was the most valuable player and Chase Taylor also was on the all-tournament team, along with Marshfield’s Hunter Coney.
Kari Kindrick of Cottage Grove was the girls MVP after leading the Lions over Marshfield in the championship match. North Bend’s Jordan Nelson also was on the all-tournament team, along with both Elissa Hurley and Faith Coday of Siuslaw, which finished third to also advance to state.
North Bend’s boys won the first seven regular-season tournaments before coming up just short against Willamette in the final event before district.
The Bulldogs were back to their winning ways Sunday,
North Bend dominated the first 20 games of qualifying, with 3,916 pins to 3,650 for Willamette and 3,536 for Sheldon. Siuslaw (3,276), Cottage Grove (3,199) and Marshfield (3,059) also advanced to the semifinal qualifying round. North Bend’s second team was seventh, finishing with 1,983 pins.
North Bend also had the best score of the final 10 games of qualifying, with 2,065 pins, to 1,960 for Willamette and 1,788 for Cottage Grove. The Lions edged Siuslaw out by two pins for the final spot at state. Marshfield was sixth with 1,591.
In the stepladder finals, Willamette beat Cottage Grove 412-382 over two games to advance to the championship match against North Bend. The Bulldogs opened a 188-149 lead through the first game of the final and went on to beat the Wolverines 385-342.
In addition to Jelinek and Taylor, North Bend’s squad also includes Kian Pryor, Jake Newsum, Angel Espat and Konnor Jelinek.
Marshfield's girls earned a trip to the state tournament with their second-place finish Sunday.
There were only five girls teams.
Cottage Grove led through the first 20 games of qualifying, with 2,890 pins. Siuslaw had 2,703, Marshfield 2,664, North Bend 2,554 and Willamette 2,517.
In the final 10 games of qualifying, Cottage Grove again led with 1,603, followed by Marshfield (1,556), Siuslaw (1,338), Willamette (1,284) and North Bend (1,252).
Marshfield beat Siuslaw 312-287 in the first round of the stepladder finals, but fell to Cottage Grove in a close championship match 323-310 (the Pirates led 159-150 through one game).
Marshfield’s roster includes Taylor Stephens, Sara McAllister, Makayla Goble, Emmy Scott-Adams, Madison Bollin, Emily McAllister, Anna Clagg-Anderson and Faith Schrag.
Siuslaw’s squad includes Jessica South, Winnie Zhen, Makenna Hammerberg, Bailey Overton, Trista Torres, Elissa Hurley and Faith Coday.
Because North Bend’s boys were district champions, the team received a scholarship to pay its entry fee to the state tournament, coach Rod Duryee said.
And because Keegan Jelinek was MVP, he received a scholarship to pay for his entry into the state all-stars tournament.
Taylor also receives an invitation to the all-stars tournament and Pryor and Newsum, a pair of freshmen who were second-team all-tournament, are first alternates for spots in the all-stars tourney.