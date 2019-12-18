North Bend’s boys bowling team continued its impressive start to the season with another tournament title Sunday, this one by the narrowest margin possible.
The Bulldogs won their sixth straight tournament, this time at Reedsport Lanes, edging Willamette by a single pin, 386-385, in the two-game championship match.
North Bend led 180-174 after the first game of the final and the Wolverines caught up with three straight strikes to start the second game. The teams were tied going to the final frame, where both anchor bowlers left 4-9 splits. Chase Taylor knocked down the 4-pin to give the Bulldogs a one-pin lead and Willamette’s anchor bowler sent his ball between the two pins giving the Bulldogs the title.
“It was an epic match,” North Bend coach Rod Duryee said.
North Bend’s squad includes Kian Pryor, Kai Bellanger, Konnor Jelinek, Taylor, Keegan Jelinek, Logan Ault and Angel Espat.
Through 20 games of qualifying, North Bend had 3,814 pins, while Willamette had 3,632. Marshfield was third with 3,624 and Sheldon fourth with 3,593.
In the two-game semifinals, North Bend beat Sheldon 423-391 and Willamette topped Marshfield 389-302.
In the third-place match, Sheldon beat Marshfield 351-335.
Marshfield’s squad included Hunter Coney, Jeremiah Coney, Logan Sayler, Buddy Lockhart, Claes Cornelius and Jaden Jones.
The girls were competing at Cottage Grove, where Marshfield and North Bend both reached the semifinals.
Cottage Grove led the qualifying with 2,864 pins, followed by Marshfield (2,709), Siuslaw (2,678) and North Bend (2,368).
You have free articles remaining.
Siuslaw beat Marshfield 315-292 and Cottage Grove topped North Bend 322-284 in the semifinals.
Siuslaw beat Cottage Grove 292-272 in the championship match.
In the third-place match, Marshfield edged North Bend 275 pins to 272, building a 33-pin lead through the first game and holding on.
Marshfield’s squad includes Taylor Stephens, Maddie Bollin, Makayla Goble, Emily McAllister, Anna Anderson and Emma Scott.
North Bend’s girls are Jordan Nelson, Cathrine Kelsay, Angie Allman, Brandy Jacquot and Isabella Gerami.
The junior varsity boys also were at Cottage Grove.
North Bend topped qualifying with 3,041 pins, followed by a Reedsport coed team (2,268), Willamette (2,196) and a combined Marshfield-North Bend team (2,096).
In the semifinals, North Bend beat the combined squad 318-247 and Reedsport topped Willamette 266-224.
In the championship match, North Bend beat Reedsport 317-229. Willamette beat the combined team 250-213.
The North Bend JV squad, unbeaten in two JV tournaments, included Steven Wales, Timber Thrall, Ryan Duryee, Jack Burgmeier, Jake Newsum and Beck Kyleburg.