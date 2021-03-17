NORTH BEND — North Bend’s boys soccer team has been improving through the season, and on Tuesday showed that against visiting Pleasant Hill at Vic Adams Stadium.
“The first half was probably the best half of soccer we’ve played,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said.
“We kept our shape really well,” Hood said, referring to the Bulldogs holding their positions relative to each other on the pitch, rather than becoming poorly spaced. “We didn’t get strung out.”
North Bend had a few good chances in the first half, but didn’t score. The Bulldogs did have a goal in the second half to beat the Billies 1-0.
Brody Harnden converted a penalty kick with just under 23 minutes to go after Pleasant Hill was whistled for a foul in the penalty box.
That proved to be enough as North Bend’s defense repelled every attack by the Billies.
It was the second straight shutout for the Bulldogs, after a 3-0 win at St. Mary’s on Saturday.
“We’re communicating a lot (on defense,” said Daylen Brown, one of North Bend’s defensive leaders. “It’s turning out well for us.”
Goalie Dakota Gaul stopped what shots Pleasant Hill did get on the goal to preserve the shutout.
Hood said the victory was an all-around team win over a quality opponent.
“I thought there was some good competition for our guys,” he said. “Pleasant Hill was a quality side.
“It’s something we can build on.”
North Bend is now 3-1 on the season with a match coming against the one team that has beaten it so far. The Bulldogs visit Brookings-Harbor on Saturday.
The squad is enjoying the season and getting a chance to play after there was no guarantee there would be a season through much of the fall.
“It’s always fun,” Harnden said. “It’s better than never (playing).”
And seeing the Bulldogs playing well is even better.
“I think we played really good,” Harnden said.
Brown agreed.
“I was glad to see everybody putting out effort on the field,” he said.