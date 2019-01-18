NORTH BEND — After controlling the first half against visiting Eagle Point on Friday night, the North Bend boys basketball team found itself up just 36-34 midway through the third quarter after a 9-2 run by the Eagles.
North Bend coach Bill Callaway called a timeout and had a simple message for his team: get its intensity back up.
“Our intensity dropped pretty badly from the first half,” North Bend senior Jayden Frank said. “That was the game plan, bring intensity the whole game.”
After the timeout, Frank drove to the hoop for three straight buckets, one of them a three-point play, and then assisted Cooper Lynn on an inside hoop and Jake Simmons on a 3-pointer.
The 12-0 run put the Bulldogs back in control for good in a 63-45 win.
The victory put North Bend at 3-5 at the midway point of the Midwestern League season.
Callaway said he is hoping his team can beat one or more of the squads that topped it in the first half and get into the playoff mix.
They will need the energy they had most of Friday’s game.
“Nothing in this league is easy,” Callaway said. “You can be embarrassed pretty quick if you don’t play hard.”
Frank was his typical dazzling self with a variety of moves to the hoop, including one with a behind the back motion, on the way to a game-high 30 points. What he didn’t do all night was make a 3-pointer.
“I was just not shooting well at all,” he said.
Fortunately for North Bend, Jake Simmons and Kyle Martin hit three each on the way to 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“Kyle stepped up big time,” Frank said. “He was sitting in the corner ready to shoot.
“And Jake had a good game today.”
North Bend could use more big nights by those two shooters in the weeks ahead as alternative scorers to Frank.
“That’s important for them going forward,” Callaway said. “We need them if we are going to compete with teams.”
Quinton Gelbrich had 11 points and Logan Esquibal 10 for the Eagles, who are still looking for their first league win.
Overall, Callaway was happy with his team’s performance.
“I think we played well,” he said.
The Bulldogs have a lot of work to do in the second half of league. They play Marshfield in a nonleague game Saturday and have their first-half bye Tuesday before resuming League play at top-ranked Churchill on Friday.
“I’m impressed with the league,” Callaway said. “All the coaches say this is the best our league has ever looked. It’s good basketball.
“We are going to keep scrapping. The margin for error is pretty slim.”
Frank is excited about the team’s chances.
“A couple of the games were close and we didn’t finish,” he said. “We have to stay focused all of the game.
“I think we are doing fine. We have room to grow and get better.”