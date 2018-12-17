North Bend’s girls and boys swept host North Eugene in a Midwestern League basketball doubleheader on Monday, each picking up their first league wins.
North Bend’s girls started on a 15-0 run and led by 16 points at halftime before North Eugene rallied to pull within 10 points several times.
But the Bulldogs kept the Highlanders from getting closer.
Haley Snelgrove had 20 points and Hayden Markel eight for North Bend in the win, but it was a strong team effort on defense that gave the Bulldogs their big cushion.
“We had lots of intensity on D,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “Haley Snelgrove did a great job controlling the game and Hayden Markel dominated on the boards in the first half.”
Forrester said his team got tired in the second half, but the Bulldogs kept up the defensive intensity and kept the Highlanders at bay. Sam Cooks scored 15 points for North Eugene.
North Bend’s boys, meanwhile, trailed by nine points in the third quarter before taking the lead for good with a pivotal 13-0 run on the way to a 55-50 win.
The Bulldogs got a sensational game from Jayden Frank, who had 33 points, but four different North Bend players connected on 3-pointers during the pivotal third quarter.
Jake Simmons hit a pair of 3-pointers and Frank, Garrison Mateski and Brady Simmons also connected from long range in the quarter.
Simmons had all six of his points and Mateski all five of his in the third. Messner also hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter and also finished with six points.
Frank had almost all the rest. He hit all 10 of his free throws and scored all of North Bend’s points in both the first and fourth quarters.
Cameron Parks had 20 points for North Eugene.
The Bulldogs are back in the Willamette Valley on Friday, when they face Thurston, the girls tipping off at 5:15 p.m., followed by the boys.