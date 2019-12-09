North Bend’s boys bowling team won its fifth straight tournament to start the season on Sunday, taking the title at Strike City in Eugene.
And like several of the others, the Bulldogs won despite not being the top seed after the 20 games of qualifying.
This time, the grouping was fairly close. Willamette earned the top seed with 3,435 pins, followed by Cottage Grove with 3,428, North Bend with 3,394, Marshfield with 3,280 and Sheldon with 3,190.
In the two-game semifinals, Marshfield beat Willamette 390-345 and North Bend beat Cottage Grove 388-337.
North Bend then edged the Pirates 357-353 for the championship.
Cottage Grove beat Willamette 326-302 in the third-place match.
North Bend’s squad included Kian Pryor, Jake Newsum, Konnor Jelinek, Keegan Jelinek, Chase Taylor and Angel Espat.
Marshfield’s squad included Hunter Coney, Jeremiah Coney, Buddy Lockhart, Jaden Jones, Claes Corneliussen and Logan Sayler.
In the girls division, Cottage Grove took the top seed in qualifying with 3,036 pins, followed by Suislaw with 2,825, Cottage Grove’s second team with 2,485 and Willamette with 2,444. The teams that finished fifth and sixth, just missing the semifinals, were North Bend with 2,423 and Marshfield with 2,334.
In the semifinals, Cottage Grove’s top team beat Willamette 260-223 and Siuslaw topped Cottage Grove’s second team 303-251.
In the championship match, Cottage Grove beat Siuslaw 286-256 and in the third-place match Willamette beat Cottage Grove’s second team 264-218.
North Bend’s junior varsity boys won their division, beating Siuslaw 308-198.
North Bend’s team members included Kai Bellanger, Ryan Duryee, Steven Wales, Logan Ault, Beck Kyleburg and Jack Burgmeier.