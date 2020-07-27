NORTH BEND — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic kept the North Bend bowling team from being able to compete in the national tournament, but the team is reaching out to thank all the people who made the potential for the trip possible.
“Although the team is very disappointed, we all understand and agree with the cancelation of the tournament,” coach Rod Duryee said.
“We want to thank everyone who helped and supported us by buying tickets for the Mexico vacation, winners are Kelly Swope/Chris Legard,” he added. “And to those who donated money and all the bottles and cans that were donated.”
North Bend won all but one of the tournaments during the regular season and then set a record during its start to the state tournament before ultimately finishing second.
“We plan to do as well next year and earn another invitation to the tournament,” Duryee said.
The money the team raised will now go toward scholarships and grants to boys and girls for the North Bend bowling team next year for the sports fee and tournament fees, as well as bowling gear.